Cleansing Notice - Under Section 708A of the Corporations Act

Not for release to US wire service or distribution in the United States

Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) advises that the Company has now issued 8,400,000 fully paid common shares, 4,200,000 warrants of the Company (Shares) and 50,647,619 Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) in the Company under Tranche 1 of the placement that was announced to ASX on 26 February 2026 (Placement).

The CDIs will be quoted on ASX. The Shares will be quoted on the Toronto Stock Exchange but may subsequently be converted to CDIs in the Company (that are quoted on ASX) by the relevant holder.

The Company seeks to rely on section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) (as modified by ASIC Corporations (Offers of CHESS Depository Interests) Instrument 2025/180 (ASIC Instrument)) with respect to the sale of any CDIs, including CDIs which are issued on conversion of the Shares.

The Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act (as modified by the ASIC Instrument) that:

(1) the Company issued the Shares and CDIs without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

(2) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

  1. the provisions of section 601CK of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
  2. sections 674 and 674A of the Corporations Act; and

(3) there is no information that is excluded information (within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708(8) of the Corporations Act) as at the date of this notice which is required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com		 North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		 Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
cameron.gilenko@sodali.com



Novo ResourcesTSX:NVOOTCQB:NSRPFgold investing
NVO:CC
