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October 14, 2026
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Cleansing Notice
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30 July
Azzuro Resources
13 October
Azzuro Secures A$3.06 Million Strategic Investment
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Azzuro Secures A$3.06 Million Strategic InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 September
New Copper Sulphide Zone Discovered at Red Hill
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced New Copper Sulphide Zone Discovered at Red HillDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 September
High-Priority Anomalies Identified at Oval Cu-Ni-PGE Project
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s exploration activities on the Yambat tenement in southwestern Mongolia, including fresh ongoing 3D induced polarisation (3D IP) survey work at the Oval Cu-Ni-PGE project and a single diamond drillhole CRS05 at the Copper Ridge Cu-Au prospect.HIGHLIGHTS Outstanding first-stage 3D IP results... Keep Reading...
01 September
Red Hill Assays Return High-Grade Copper-Gold
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the final assay results (Batch 4) from its 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill Copper Gold Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project in Mongolia, comprising drillholes MU2609, MU2610, MU2610A, and MU2611. HIGHLIGHTS Copper-gold VMS mineralisation is now confirmed over approximately 550m of... Keep Reading...
24 August
Maiden Exploration Targets Define District Scale Copper Potential at Oval and Red Hill
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or the “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to announce maiden JORC (2012) Exploration Target estimates at both its 100%-owned Oval Cu-Ni-PGE and the Red Hill (Maikhan Uul) Cu-Au-VMS projects, the Company’s two flagship assets located in southwest Mongolia. HIGHLIGHTS: Maiden JORC (2012) Exploration Targets estimated at the Oval Cu-Ni-PGE and Red Hill CuAu-VMS... Keep Reading...
4h
Papua New Guinea Progress Update
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Papua New Guinea Progress UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
GAIP survey commences across the MS2 gold corridor
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced GAIP survey commences across the MS2 gold corridorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16h
Pan Global Expands Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Discovery at Cármenes Project, Spain: Drillholes Return 7.29g/t Au Over 9 Meters and 1.53g/t Au Over 38 Meters
Drilling at the Providencia target confirms a rapidly expanding new gold discovery with wide and high-grade intercepts from only 19 drillholes completed to date Gold mineralization remains open in multiple directions and at depth More than two-dozen highly prospective targets highlight extensive... Keep Reading...
17h
Red Metal Provides Farellon Mining Update
Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a mining update for the Farellon Project at its Carrizal Copper-Gold-Cobalt Property ("Carrizal" or the "Property") near Vallenar, Chile. The lessee and operator, Minera KMT SpA... Keep Reading...
13 October
Cygnus Metals Limited: Kazakhstan regulatory approval received
Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG, OTCQB:CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") provides the following update in relation to the proposed transaction under which Central Asia Metals PLC (AIM:CAML) ("CAML") will acquire 100% of the shares in Cygnus pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under... Keep Reading...
13 October
Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan
Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ("Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has filed on SEDAR+ the independent technical report (the "Report" or "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of... Keep Reading...
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