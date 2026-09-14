CleanGo Innovations Inc., Is Pleased to Celebrate its Fifth Anniversary as a Publicly Traded Company and the addition of a new Digital Media Partner

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C., HOUSTON, TX — TheNewswire - September 14th, 2026 — CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) (OTC: CLGOF) (FRA: APO2) ("CleanGo" or the "Company") announced today that the CleanGo team is happy to report its fifth year as a publicly traded company. In addition CleanGo is pleased to announce that they have entered into a digital marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Danayi Capital Corp. ("Danayi"), located at 550 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6 . Danayi is an arm's-length service provider to the Company.
Pursuant to the Agreement, Danayi will provide the Company with additional digital marketing services, including pay-per-click advertising, e-mail marketing campaigns, social media advertising and other digital distribution services.
Danayi does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, and does not have any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
The Agreement is dated September 14, 2026 and provides for a term of 6 months and is subject to renew at the discretion of both parties.
Under the Agreement, Danayi will be paid up to US$29,000 for an initial digital marketing campaign plus applicable taxes.
About CleanGo Innovations Inc.
CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.
The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo's portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo's mission to create the world's leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.
CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international company specializing in green cleaning, technological, and industrial solutions. Through its portfolio of specialized subsidiaries, CleanGo fosters engineering, blockchain, and financial innovations that modernize traditional industries for a highly connected global economy.
CleanGo Innovation's experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes and business's clean and their loved ones safe. CleanGo also has several Commercial and Industrial applications to solve many problems of the worlds heavier and large-scale cleaning problems.
On behalf of the CEO & Board of Directors
Anthony Sarvucci
Chief Executive Officer
CleanGo Innovations Inc.
For More information Contact:
Phone 1 346 202 6202
For Investor Relations Inquiries:
Contact Mehran@Danayi.co
Forward-looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.
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