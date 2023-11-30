Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

When Will Silver Go Up?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting a three-day Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference which will feature 40 presenting companies from various markets," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today's resource companies as they look to expand their investor base, and we are proud to support their outreach through the VIC platform."

December 4 th – Uranium

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Elevated Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
9:30 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
10:00 AM Lotus Resources Ltd. OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT
10:30 AM Nuclear Fuels Inc. OTCQX: NFUNF | CSE: NF
11:00 AM Anfield Energy Inc. OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
11:30 AM Stallion Uranium Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
12:00 PM Paladin Energy Ltd. OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN
12:30 PM Western Uranium & Vanadium OTCQX: WSTRF | CSE: WUC
1:00 PM Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
1:30 PM IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
2:00 PM Yellow Cake PLC OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
2:30 PM Baselode Energy Corp. OTCQB: BSENF | TSXV: FIND
3:00 PM Terra Uranium Limited ASX: T92
3:30 PM Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU |TSX: EFR


December 5 th – Battery & Precious Metals

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Jindalee Resources Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
9:30 AM Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
10:00 AM Li-FT Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | CSE: LIFT
10:30 AM Rio2 Limited OTCQX: RIOFF | TSXV: RIO
11:00 AM Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
11:30 AM Goliath Resources Ltd. OTCQB: GOTRF | TSXV: GOT
12:00 PM Silver Storm Mining Ltd OTCQB: SVRSF | TSXV: SVRS
12:30 PM Silver Tigers Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
1:00 PM Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
2:00 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
2:30 PM Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
3:30 PM Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Pink: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG
4:00 PM Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO


December 6 th - Battery & Precious Metals

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM WestGold Resources Limited Pink: WTGRF | ASX: WGX
10:00 AM Onyx Gold Corp. OTCQX: ONXGF | TSXV: ONYX
10:30 AM West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
11:00 AM Akobo Minerals AB OTCQX: AKOBF | Oslo Bors: AKOBO
11:30 AM GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
12:00 PM European Energy Metals Corp. OTCQB: EUEMF | TSXV: FIN
12:30 PM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
1:00 PM Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
1:30 PM Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQX: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
2:00 PM Osisko Metals Inc. OTCQX: OMZNF | TSXV: OM
2:30 PM Idaho Copper Corporation Pink: COPR
3:00 PM Sierra Metals, Inc. OTCQX: SMTSF | TSX: SMT
3:30 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

nuclear fuelsnf:cccse:nfenergy investingEnergy Investing
NF:CC
Nuclear Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuclear Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF ) ( OTC:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced the third set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the historic Saddle deposit, reports 8 holes containing significant uranium intercepts and with 4 uranium intercepts suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. 94% of drill holes intersected at least trace uranium. One drill hole intersected the new and deeper uranium-bearing mineralization in the Fort Union Formation which is located below the original target of the Lower Wasatch Formation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQX:NFUNF

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF ) ( OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today, effective immediately, the Company has commenced trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "NFUNF." U pgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step to provide transparent trading for investors in the United States. Nuclear Fuels will continue to trade in Canada on the Canadians Stock Exchange under the symbol "NF

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nuclear Fuels Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nuclear Fuels Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF; OTCQX: NFUNF), an uranium resources company with a focus on critical metals and uranium properties, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nuclear Fuels Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NFUNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced the second set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the Saddle zone reports 4 holes containing multiple uranium intercepts of ore-grade thickness which is potentially amenable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. Additionally, a new and deeper uranium-bearing horizon has been discovered in the Fort Union Formation, located below the historic mineralization in the Lower Wasatch Formation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

  • 4.03% U3O8 over 0.55 m at 126.0 m vertical depth in AK23-102 is the highest individual uranium assay result of the summer drill program
  • 1.02% U3O8 over 8.05 m at 123.0 m vertical depth within 0.59% over 15.0 m at 120.7 m vertical depth in AK23-102
  • Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth
  • Assays pending from 6 remaining exploration drill holes

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 5 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Baselode has assays from 6 exploration drill holes outside the ACKIO system to be released.

"We've extended Pod 7 (Figure 1) with its best intersection to date. AK23-102 returned the best overall uranium results with 1.02% U3O8 over 8.05 metres and the highest grades, 4.03% U3O8, from Pod 7 in a 50 metre step out with mineralization that is still open on strike and at depth. This intersection and previous results from this summer demonstrate the potential for additional high-grade uranium outside of what was previously thought for Pod 7. We learn with each drill hole, and this new information will be well applied for 2024's exploration program on Hook, which will be our most extensive yet," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0014
GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Receives Exploration Permits for the Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Receives Exploration Permits for the Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Government to conduct ground-based geophysics and diamond drilling exploration work on its 100% owned Ursa uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa", or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $12 Million

CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $12 Million

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of November 20, 2023, due to increased demand, it is increasing the total gross amount to be raised under its non-brokered private placement to $12 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of: (i) non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") to be sold at a price of $0.36 per NFT Unit; (ii) flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.425 per FT Unit; and (iii) flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.5575 per Charity FT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Announces Winter Program at Smart Lake JV Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the 2024 exploration program for the Smart Lake JV Project that is jointly owned by Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%). The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake Project and 60 km south-southwest of Orano's former Cluff Lake mine within the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 exploration program is scheduled for Q1-2024 and will include transient electromagnetic (EM) surveys targeting the Groomes Lake conductor.

"In recent years, advancement of our western projects has focused primarily on our Hook Lake joint venture. With the recent exploration successes in the region and a heightened market sentiment around uranium, we are very excited to return to Smart Lake with our partner Cameco," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Trading resumes in:

Company: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuclear Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Critical Metals Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining - Drill Program Update and Planned Alcona Phase II Drill Program

Tech Investing

Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Engages the Services of Global One Media

×