Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Cyclone Metals

Quarterly Report December 2023

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is focused on developing its flagship Iron Bear Iron Ore Project. The Company also has investments in several exploration and mining projects, providing exposure to global lithium, iron ore, copper and gold (refer to Annexure 2) which include shares in listed ASX entities valued at $8.12m as of 29 January 2024.

PROJECTS

Iron Bear Iron Ore Project

Iron Bear Project Location

The Iron Bear iron ore project (previous referred to as Block 103 magnetite) is located in the Labrador Trough in Canada next to the town of Schefferville and is less than 25km from an open access heavy haul railway directly connected to the Port Sept Isles iron ore export facilities (refer Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Location of Project Iron Bear

Iron Bear Project Highlights (as of 28/01/2024)

1: www.sedar.com .Filter by search company database, then Document type: Technical report NI 43-101 and Company name: M3 Metals. Date of filling: 2013
2: DRI = Direct Reduction Iron refers to the production of ultra-high grade quality magnetite concentrate

Block 103 Quarterly Activities to end of December 2023

Cyclone is pleased to report that its operational activities are on track and broadly aligned with the operational plan disclosed in June 2023:


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyclone Metals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksiron stocksiron miningiron explorationasx:cleiron investing
CLE:AU
Cyclone Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyclone Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals


Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the fourth quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.60 million tonnes, comprised of 2.39 million tonnes of pellets and 2.21 million tonnes of concentrate for sale ("CFS").  Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 of 4.37 million tonnes, comprised of 2.33 million tonnes of pellets and 2.04 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on its website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's ("LIORC") royalty. Rio Tinto also released IOC's 2024 production guidance (pellets and CFS) of 16.7 to 19.6 million tonnes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
metal profiles and tubes, different stainless steel products

Iron Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Iron in 2024

The iron ore market was racked with volatility once again in 2023, as prices rallied, dropped steeply, and rallied again to an 18 month high.

Given its strength and malleability, iron ore is one of the world’s most important industrial metals. While it has many applications, its primary use is in the production of steel.

As the new year approaches, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke to experts about the main trends in the iron market in 2023 and what the iron ore forecast is for 2024. Read on to learn what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023 - $0.45 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023 and is to be paid on January 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Project Block 103 / Iron Bear Metallurgical Test Work Produces DR Grade Magnetite Concentrate with 70.6% Fe

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to report the latest results of the first phase of metallurgical test work performed on its flagship Block 103 / Iron Bear Magnetite Iron Ore Project (Block 103 / Iron Bear) in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Metallurgical Test Work Results for Project Block 103 / Iron Bear

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to report the results of the first phase of metallurgical test work performed on its flagship Block 103 / Iron Bear Magnetite Iron Ore Project (Block 103 / Iron Bear) in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CLE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 28 November 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyclone Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Report 31 December 2023

Labyrinth Beginning Exploration Campaign at Comet Vale Operations

Related News

Copper Investing

Seamless Permitting Key to Addressing Looming Copper Supply Deficit, Says Osisko Metals CEO

Silver Investing

Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Resource Investing

Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Report 31 December 2023

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Beginning Exploration Campaign at Comet Vale Operations

Resource Investing

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×