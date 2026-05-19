Claude Britt Joins Bullion's Technical Committee

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Claude Britt to the Company's Technical Committee. Mr. Britt brings more than 50 years of experience in the mining industry, including extensive expertise in mineral exploration, project evaluation and technical management.
Simon Britt, president and CEO: "With Mr. Britt joining Guy and Gilles on Bullion's Technical Committee, and the continued support of Explo-Logik, we are now positioned to prepare the upcoming validation drilling campaign at Terragold."
Terragold Project Validating Drilling Campaign - June 2026
A site visit conducted on May 13 enabled the identification and location of five historical trenches and ten historical drill holes. Selected photographs are shown below:
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The data collected during the May 13 site visit, combined with the 3D geological model (LINK, see previous news release dated May 13, 2026), will support the planning of an initial drilling campaign scheduled for June 2026 aimed at validating high-grade gold zones identified by historical drilling. Additional details regarding the planned program and exploration objectives will be provided in the coming weeks.
About the Terragold Project
On February 2, 2026, Bullion completed the acquisition of the Terragold project (38 claims - 2,058 ha), located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre in Abitibi (Québec, Canada). The main gold showing, known since the early 1960s, has been intersected by drilling over a cumulative strike length exceeding 2 kilometres to a depth of approximately 250 meters and has seen very limited exploration activity since 1984. The gold mineralized corridor, associated with a quartz-feldspar porphyry system, remains open in all directions. Access and Infrastructure: In addition to its proximity to Senneterre, the project benefits from direct road access, facilitating logistics for upcoming drilling campaigns. Surface Proof of Concept: The validity of the system is supported by a historical 237 kg bulk sample grading 3.64 g/t Au, demonstrating mineralization outcropping at surface.
Technical Disclosure
Historical exploration results referenced in this news release are derived from prior operators and have not been verified by a Qualified Person on behalf of Bullion. The historical exploration results have not been validated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and should not be relied upon as current mineral resources, reserves or mineralized material estimates.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a member in good standing of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664) and considered a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. All geoscientific activities related to the Terragold project are carried out under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice President of Explo-Logik.
About Bullion Gold Resources Corp.
Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) is a junior mining exploration company conducting exploration activities in Quebec, primarily in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY). A new corporate website is currently under construction and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.
For further information, please contact:
Simon Britt
President and CEO
Bullion Gold Resources Corp.
sbritt@bulliongold.ca
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation 's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.
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