Investment in the Metaverse and Original Franchise Leverages the Power of Self-expression to Spark Exploration, Connection and Creativity in Gen 'Zalpha'

- Today, Claire's Stores, Inc. debuts ShimmerVille, a transformative digital world to explore, work, play, shop and connect with friends. ShimmerVille is a completely original franchise which channels the influence of global online platform Roblox for immersive shared experiences and harnesses Claire's purpose of empowering self-expression and personal style. With endless possibilities for engagement, Claire's invites Gen 'Zalpha' into a virtual community space within the Metaverse.

Claire's Launches ShimmerVille, a transformative digital world of interconnected destinations to shake, shimmer and shine

"Claire's has a long-standing history and passion for emerging culture. Our consumers sit at the intersection of the physical and digital spaces, and by creating a footprint in Roblox and bridging those worlds, we are creating a uniquely 'phygital' experience to drive community, brand love and our business," said Kristin Patrick , EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "We have always been about self-expression, and by reimagining the ways we innovate and evolve, we are celebrating our brand purpose in a whole new way."

A metamodern ecosystem, ShimmerVille champions individuality - from the uniqueness of its concept and design to the ways it allows visitors to create and style their own personalized avatars and finally, to the interactive emotes which enhance the experience. As Claire's continues to show up as a platform for everything Gen 'Zalpha' values, ShimmerVille marks the brand's investment in a 'phygital' future, sparked by consumers' imaginations and fueled by their participation.

ShimmerVille is an evolving experience that stretches into the physical world through products as well as opportunities for original content and engagement. At launch, community members can outfit their avatars with jewelry and accessories also available for purchase in real life at Claire's stores. Claire's will also be combining forces with like-minded brand partners through limited-edition merchandise, one-of-a-kind pets, themed housing, games and activities.

Experience All ShimmerVille Has to Offer: www.roblox.com/claires

ShimmerVille is the ideal place for fans on Roblox to shake, shimmer and shine. It will launch with six interconnected destinations and be powered by its own economy.

  • More than Just a Game:
    • Visitors can earn digital currency through fun retail jobs, playing mini games or just by spending time in the experience.
    • With their in-experience earnings, residents can invest in endless opportunities including accessorizing their avatars and critters with a growing selection of fashion and jewelry; building, decorating and personalizing their homes; purchasing fun vehicles to cruise the town in and gaining access to special events and partner experiences.
  • A Place for Everyone:
    • Central Park: Experience community and, in the future, live events at the park's amphitheater.
    • Pet Park and Orb Store: Acquire playful and expressive pet companions unlike anything the Roblox world has ever seen at the town's pet adoption center and play park. At launch, select from one of 15 pets with unlimited opportunities to accessorize.
    • Claire's C-Style Mall : Shop trendy merchandise, home furnishings, beauty treatments and vehicles at the mall.
    • Claire's Café: Enjoy a deliciously digital snack or beverage.
    • Bungalow Valley: Build a custom house and stake a claim.
    • The Galleria: Stop in for an ever-changing schedule of events and partner experiences.

For the concept and development, Claire's partnered with Wonder Works Studio, a next-generation interactive media and gaming company known for its expertise within Roblox and innovative, immersive experiences. In addition, Claire's has also made a financial investment into Wonder Works Studio.

"Our entry into Roblox, a platform built on inclusivity and immersion, and our investment in Wonder Works Studio, signify our belief in the integration of the physical and digital worlds and our commitment to continued innovation in the space," said Ryan Vero , Chief Executive Officer and Director of Claire's.

"By helping Claire's bring ShimmerVille to life in Roblox, we are pushing the boundary of what was thought to be possible," said Zachary Letter, Chief Executive Officer, Wonder Works Studio. "We've created an immersive and ever-expanding experience that has the ability to generate new, compelling IP with a lasting impact on the consumer in a way that goes beyond the limits of traditional media."

The invitation to become residents of the vibrant town of ShimmerVille creates yet another dimension for the dynamic brand to connect and spark the creativity of its audience. What are you waiting for? Come play! #ShimmerVille #ShowYourShimmer

About Claire's Stores, Inc.

Claire's Stores, Inc. is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa . More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

Media Contact:
Sarah Gordon
SHADOW
sgordon@weareshadow.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Omdia's first Games Peripherals Forecast finds global revenue will reach $8.5bn in 2027

- Total consumer spend on games peripherals stood at $8.2bn in 2021, according to the findings from Omdia's first Games Peripherals Forecast . After standing at just $6.3bn and $6.4bn in 2018 and 2019 respectively, peripherals revenue exploded during lockdown, rising 23% in 2020 alone as consumers sought to improve their home entertainment options.

Global games peripherals revenue, 2018-27 $bn

The flip side of this COVID-related growth is that revenue will fall by 13% year on year in 2022 as twin factors take effect – a correction from the new gaming patterns initiated by lockdowns and a general tightening of spend from consumers exposed to greater macroeconomic pressures than before. Yet peripherals remain on a new, higher growth path, with revenue as of 2027 forecast to hit $8.5bn . Gamepads are the largest contributors to peripherals spend, accounting for 45% of the total in 2022.

"Spend on games peripherals rose more or less in lockstep with the huge increase in games content spend in 2020, as gamers sought to optimize their console and PC games playing with high-end accessories, while new consumers picked up a gaming habit and increased the total addressable market," commented Dom Tait, Research Director of Omdia's Games team . "On top of strong performances for console gamepads, accessory manufacturing companies like Turtle Beach, Razer, and Logitech were also major beneficiaries."

"By contrast, 2022 has seen peripherals revenue disproportionately affected by cost-of-living pressures: it's set to fall 13% compared with the 4% forecast dip in games content spend as consumers feel more able to delay the purchase of new peripherals than miss out on games themselves. Nevertheless, lockdown spending has placed the peripherals market in a more positive position than pre-pandemic, while the recently announced $199 price point for Playstation's DualSense Edge wireless controller demonstrates the confidence that manufacturers retain in the top end of the market."

The Games Peripherals Market Database covers the US, Canada , France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, China , Japan , and South Korea . Each territory contains splits for gamepads, headsets, keyboards, mice, and other types of peripherals such as gamer chairs and steering wheels covering between 2018 to 2027 inclusive.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Media Contact
Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: fasiha.khan@omdia.com
Visit www.omdia.com

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Partners with Pro Team DarkZero

Partnership for First and Largest North American Esports Franchise Provides Players Global Recognition

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has announced its first official pro-team partner, DarkZero Esports . Through this powerful partnership, DarkZero will lend its name and recognition to XP League and add a jolt of excitement for athletes by establishing a positive connection with a global audience.

Drop Unveils New High-Performance Gaming Headset Under $80

Drop + EPOS H3X headset designed in collaboration with premium audio brand EPOS

Building upon its popular line of headsets with expert audio brand EPOS Drop a frequent collaborator with leading audiophile brands based on community insights, today announced its newest collaboration product, the Drop + EPOS H3X headset. The Drop + EPOS H3X delivers high performance and style with EPOS' signature audiophile quality for next-level gaming at a market-leading price.

Gen.G and King's Hawaiian® Test Gamers' Creativity and Cooking Prowess in the King's Hawaiian Slider Sunday Cook-Off

Fans Can Sign Up in a Social Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win An All-Expense Paid Trip to a King's Hawaiian Plant in Southern California

Global esports organization Gen.G announced today its latest unique partnership, a contest with King's Hawaiian ® called "The King's Hawaiian Slider Sunday Cook-Off," which pits two gamers, Raynday and Jalon head to head to see who creates the best recipe for Slider Sunday. Their masterpieces will be judged by cooking content streamer and chef Triciaisabirdy who has been featured on Next Level Chef. This will be King's Hawaiian's first foray into the gaming and livestream space.

CATAN World Championship Will Be Held in Malta November 19-20

80+ players from around the world converge for two days of competitive gameplay

CATAN Studio is excited to announce that the best CATAN players from all over the world will gather in Valletta, Malta from November 18-20, 2022 to crown the next world champion during the 2022 CATAN World Championship.

Brand New 'Emergent Entertainment PLC' Forms to Offer Next Generation of Digital and Immersive Entertainment

  • Simon Rutter , former EVP Sony PlayStation, joins new company as Chairman alongside CEO Ian Hambleton

- Today, the formation of a new entertainment PLC EMERGENT ENTERTAINMENT is announced.

VR Game Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom

Emergent Entertainment officially merges London -based video game studio Maze Theory with blockchain veterans and developers Pluto Digital PLC, following a successful joint venture between the two companies (Emergent Games) earlier this year.

Emergent Entertainment is a next - generation entertainment company focused on bringing audiences and storytellers together by harnessing emerging technologies. The proposed valuation of the new business exceeds $65 million , and the company intends to prepare for a future IPO event.

Former Executive Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation, Simon Rutter , joins the business as Chairman, alongside CEO Ian Hambleton (former CEO of Maze Theory).

Simon spent 25 years at PlayStation, with the last 10 years in senior international leadership roles. Ian is a successful entrepreneur of 20 years, having founded and grown creative businesses across tech, digital, gaming and green tech with Found Studio, Maze Theory and Ecologi.

Emergent Entertainment benefits from the combined legacy of the two merged entities, the skills and experience of its employees, and its existing product portfolio and asset base. Together, these elements provide the company with a unique set of competencies to successfully deliver engaging content such as mixed reality gaming, Web3 gaming and Web3 token services in a range of entertainment media.

The new company will balance the traditional and the new; storytelling craft with technical innovation; and established, reliable business models with more contemporary forms of monetisation.

With more than 60 developers and executives with extensive experience building AAA games, the game studio has four centuries ' worth of combined knowledge. Their aggregated CV includes: FIFA, NBA Online, The Sims, Need for Speed, Gran Turismo, Lord of the Rings, Horizon Zero Dawn, Sniper Elite, Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, Doctor Who: Edge of Time, Blood and Truth , and PlayStation VR Worlds.

Emergent Entertainment has already inked deals with several global entertainment properties, drawing on its expertise in making VR games for iconic shows such as Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders , with more VR game announcements to follow.

The company's first Web3 project, Resurgence , is currently in development and takes players on a journey from present day disaster to a post-apocalyptic future. The game gives players complete control to craft their own destiny by utilising resources in a unique community-based survival concept.

Emergent Entertainment Chairman, Simon Rutter , says , "The Emergent Entertainment leadership team is passionate about the creative opportunities offered by the latest technological innovations."

CEO Ian Hambleton adds , "We are excited to bring together AAA game creators and advanced Web3 engineering skills in a way that hasn't yet been seen. We are laser focused on delivering the best games and experiences using technology that truly benefits players and new audiences."

About Emergent Entertainment

Emergent Entertainment PLC is a next - generation entertainment company; and the official merger of London - based video game studio Maze Theory and W eb3 technology company, Pluto Digital PLC. It brings storytellers and their audiences closer together by harnessing new technologies including VR, AR, AI and blockchain.

The business is led by CEO, Ian Hambleton , serial entrepreneur and former CEO of Maze Theory and Exec Chairman, Simon Rutter , former Executive Vice President of Sony PlayStation.

Emergent Entertainment will deliver engaging content including mixed reality gaming, Web3 gaming and Web3 token services in a range of entertainment genres.

Its first Web3 game, Resurgence , is in development and it has signed deals with a number of global entertainment properties, drawing on Maze Theory's expertise in making VR games for iconic shows such as Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders.

With more than 60 developers and executives with extensive experience building AAA games, the game studio has four centuries worth of combined knowledge.

