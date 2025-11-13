Cizzle Brands Places CWENCH Hydration and HappiEats Sport Pasta at 91 Popeye's Supplements Canada Locations

As the Company's brands grow in popularity among Canadian consumers, the availability of each product at Popeye's is a key addition to its retail footprint in the Canadian market.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the " Company " or " Cizzle Brands ") is pleased to announce that its flagship hydration product, CWENCH Hydration™ and its recently announced HappiEats™ Sport Pasta™ , the Company's high protein, lower glycemic index pasta, is now available at 91 Popeye's Supplements Canada (" Popeye's ") locations nationwide.
The availability of CWENCH™ and Sport Pasta™ at Popeye's marks another major step in CWENCH's retail expansion strategy, placing the brand squarely in front of Canada's fitness and performance-driven consumers. With over 140 stores coast-to-coast, Popeye's Supplements is the country's leading retailer for sports nutrition supplements, making it a natural fit for CWENCH™'s clean, functional hydration platform and Sport Pasta™.
"Popeye's Supplements is the gold standard in sports nutrition retail in Canada," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Cizzle Brands. "Having CWENCH and Sport Pasta on their shelves gives us direct access to the country's most engaged athletes, gym-goers, and everyday health enthusiasts — the people who care about what goes into their bodies and demand more from their food and hydration products."
Containing only natural ingredients, CWENCH Hydration™ is formulated with no sugar, six+ electrolytes, essential minerals, and clean ingredients designed to support performance, recovery, and overall hydration. Handcrafted in Italy using heirloom Italian durum wheat, red lentil, white quinoa and white bean powder, HappiEats™ Sport Pasta™ is a first-of-its-kind high protein, lower glycemic index pasta that made for easier digestion and sustained energy.
The expansion builds on Cizzle Brands' growing national retail presence in Canada, following successful placements in over 500 Petro-Canada , 300 Sobeys , 320 Circle K and 150 Loblaw Company Ltd. locations earlier this year. The addition of Popeye's Supplements Canada represents CWENCH's first major foray into the specialty supplement retail channel, expanding its reach to performance-focused consumers.
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,300 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
