Cizzle Brands Places CWENCH Hydration and HappiEats Sport Pasta at 91 Popeye's Supplements Canada Locations

As the Company's brands grow in popularity among Canadian consumers, the availability of each product at Popeye's is a key addition to its retail footprint in the Canadian market.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the " Company " or " Cizzle Brands ") is pleased to announce that its flagship hydration product, CWENCH Hydration™ and its recently announced HappiEats™ Sport Pasta™ , the Company's high protein, lower glycemic index pasta, is now available at 91 Popeye's Supplements Canada (" Popeye's ") locations nationwide.

The availability of CWENCH™ and Sport Pasta™ at Popeye's marks another major step in CWENCH's retail expansion strategy, placing the brand squarely in front of Canada's fitness and performance-driven consumers. With over 140 stores coast-to-coast, Popeye's Supplements is the country's leading retailer for sports nutrition supplements, making it a natural fit for CWENCH™'s clean, functional hydration platform and Sport Pasta™.

"Popeye's Supplements is the gold standard in sports nutrition retail in Canada," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Cizzle Brands. "Having CWENCH and Sport Pasta on their shelves gives us direct access to the country's most engaged athletes, gym-goers, and everyday health enthusiasts — the people who care about what goes into their bodies and demand more from their food and hydration products."

Containing only natural ingredients, CWENCH Hydration™ is formulated with no sugar, six+ electrolytes, essential minerals, and clean ingredients designed to support performance, recovery, and overall hydration. Handcrafted in Italy using heirloom Italian durum wheat, red lentil, white quinoa and white bean powder, HappiEats™ Sport Pasta™ is a first-of-its-kind high protein, lower glycemic index pasta that made for easier digestion and sustained energy.

The expansion builds on Cizzle Brands' growing national retail presence in Canada, following successful placements in over 500 Petro-Canada , 300 Sobeys , 320 Circle K and 150 Loblaw Company Ltd. locations earlier this year. The addition of Popeye's Supplements Canada represents CWENCH's first major foray into the specialty supplement retail channel, expanding its reach to performance-focused consumers.

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 5,300 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com

For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

