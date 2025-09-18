Cizzle Brands Launches CWENCH Hydration in 149 Locations of Loblaws, Zehrs and Real Canadian/Atlantic Superstore

CWENCH Hydration™ is now being carried by Canada's largest grocery retailer, Loblaw Companies Limited ("LCL"), under LCL's banners Loblaws, Zehrs, Your Independent Grocer, Real Canadian Superstore, and Atlantic Superstore. Cizzle Brands continues to commercialize CWENCH Hydration™ throughout the grocery category, building upon its established presence in North American supermarkets as well as other strategically chosen points of distribution.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that CWENCH Hydration™ is now being carried by major banners of Loblaw Companies Limited (" LCL ") including Loblaws (and its related banners including Zehrs and Your Independent Grocer ), as well as Real Canadian Superstore and Atlantic Superstore . A total of 149 locations are now carrying the Blue Raspberry , Tropical Flow , and Rainbow Swirl flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ in the ready-to-drink (" RTD ") format.

CWENCH Hydration™ was launched in late May of 2024 and has gained prominence across North America as the Official Hydration Partner of USA Hockey and the Official Sport Drink of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. CWENCH Hydration™ is now available in over 4,400 locations across Canada, the United States, and Europe as part of a strategic commercialization playbook by Cizzle Brands to build out the market share of CWENCH Hydration™ in the sports drink category.

The Company expects that the availability of CWENCH™ through LCL's banners will help it further grow market share in the category in both new and existing markets across the country. The LCL ecosystem includes the PC Express grocery pickup and delivery platform, through which customers can now include CWENCH Hydration™ in orders placed at participating stores.

LCL is Canada's food and pharmacy leader with more than 2,400 stores across Canada. This network reaches the vast majority of Canadian households, with 90% of Canada's population living within 10 kilometres of one of LCL's locations. More information about LCL can be found on its corporate website at the following link: https://www.loblaw.ca/en/home/

Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "We are very excited that CWENCH Hydration™ is now being offered through several of Loblaw's top retail banners. This is a significant milestone for CWENCH Hydration™ as a Canadian-made product, gaining representation in one of the country's most prominent supermarket chain. This is the latest step in our playbook as we work to scale CWENCH's footprint in key markets, and we're still in the early innings of this journey."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 4,400 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness

