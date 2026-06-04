Cizzle Brands Corporation Announces the Launch of CWENCH Hydration at Canadian Tire Gas+

The better-for-you sports drink extends its convenience and gas footprint to approximately 180 Canadian Tire Gas+ locations nationally, deepening CWENCH Hydration's relationship with the Canadian Tire family of retailers.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL; OTCQB: CZZLF; Frankfurt: 8YF) ( "Cizzle Brands" or the "Company" ), a vertically integrated sports nutrition platform that is elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced the national launch of CWENCH Hydration™ at approximately 180 Canadian Tire Gas+ locations across Canada, the brand's latest expansion in the fast-growing convenience and gas channel.
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Cizzle Brands Corporation today announced that its flagship product, CWENCH Hydration, is now available at 180 Canadian Tire Gas+ stores across Canada.
At launch, participating Canadian Tire Gas+ locations will carry an assortment of four of CWENCH Hydration's ready-to-drink ( "RTD" ) flavours – Blue Raspberry, Rainbow Swirl, Tropical Flow and Berry Crush – stocked in the beverage cooler alongside the category's leading sports drinks, ready for immediate consumption at the point of purchase.
The listing deepens a relationship that already spans the Canadian Tire family of retailers. CWENCH Hydration is carried across Canadian Tire's retail banners, including Canadian Tire, SportChek and Pro Hockey Life, where it has built a loyal following among athletes and active families. Extending into the Canadian Tire Gas+ network now brings CWENCH Hydration into one of Canada's most-visited convenience-and-gas footprints, putting the brand directly in the path of Canadians on the go.
The Canadian Tire Gas+ launch builds on the momentum CWENCH Hydration has established across Canada's convenience and gas landscape. Over the past year, the brand has rolled out to MacEwen-operated stations across Ontario and Quebec (under banners including Shell and Esso), all Canco Petroleum locations (with a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta), and more than 500 Petro-Canada locations nationwide. The addition of Canadian Tire Gas+ further extends that footprint and brings CWENCH Hydration to even more Canadians where they fuel up, commute and travel.
Convenience and gas is one of the most important, and highest-velocity, channels for single-serve sports drinks, where purchases are cold, immediate and made on impulse at the point of decision. It is precisely where a better-for-you hydration option earns trial, repeat purchase and daily habit. CWENCH Hydration's ready-to-drink format is purpose-built for the grab-and-go cooler, and the brand's rapid, repeated wins across leading national and regional fuel networks underscore how effectively CWENCH is competing for that space against the category's largest incumbents.
"Canadian Tire is one of the most iconic retail names in Canada, and CWENCH is already on shelves across its family of stores, so extending into the Gas+ network is a natural next step," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cizzle Brands. "Convenience and gas is where so many hydration decisions actually happen – single-serve, cold, and grabbed on the way out the door – and it's a channel where CWENCH keeps winning. Building on our placements with Petro-Canada, Canco and MacEwen, we're not just chasing shelf space, we're creating everyday touchpoints and building habits with Canadians coast to coast. This is the disciplined, channel-by-channel commercialization playbook we are executing against, and it's still only the beginning."
CWENCH Hydration™ is a better-for-you sports drink developed in collaboration with leading athletes and trainers, formulated to deliver functional hydration without the sugar, artificial colours and other additives that consumers are increasingly looking to avoid. Following the Canadian Tire Gas+ rollout, CWENCH Hydration is now carried in over 6,600 locations in Canada, the United States and Europe.
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, abetter-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 6,600 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™ and SnakStars™ Sport Bites. The Company owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory , a Tetra Pak® manufacturing facility that produces its flagship CWENCH Hydration while simultaneously providing high-volume co-manufacturing services to a portfolio of leading external beverage brands.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com
For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, retail expansion and product launches, and the scaling of production capacity . Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, included increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks (including manufacturing facility utilization rates, dependency on third-party co-manufacturing volume commitments, and production line efficiencies), reliance on third-party logistics (3PL) providers and outsourced supply chain networks, dependency on single-source or third-party suppliers for raw materials and packaging inputs (including outsourced proprietary flavour formulations), regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, and packaging material or supply chain constraints. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
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Investor Relations Contact
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088