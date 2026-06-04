Cizzle Brands Corporation Announces the Launch of CWENCH Hydration at Canadian Tire Gas+

Cizzle Brands Corporation Announces the Launch of CWENCH Hydration at Canadian Tire Gas+

The better-for-you sports drink extends its convenience and gas footprint to approximately 180 Canadian Tire Gas+ locations nationally, deepening CWENCH Hydration's relationship with the Canadian Tire family of retailers.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL; OTCQB: CZZLF; Frankfurt: 8YF) ( "Cizzle Brands" or the "Company" ), a vertically integrated sports nutrition platform that is elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced the national launch of CWENCH Hydration™ at approximately 180 Canadian Tire Gas+ locations across Canada, the brand's latest expansion in the fast-growing convenience and gas channel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604403319/en/

Cizzle Brands Corporation today announced that its flagship product, CWENCH Hydration, is now available at 180 Canadian Tire Gas+ stores across Canada.

Cizzle Brands Corporation today announced that its flagship product, CWENCH Hydration, is now available at 180 Canadian Tire Gas+ stores across Canada.

At launch, participating Canadian Tire Gas+ locations will carry an assortment of four of CWENCH Hydration's ready-to-drink ( "RTD" ) flavours – Blue Raspberry, Rainbow Swirl, Tropical Flow and Berry Crush – stocked in the beverage cooler alongside the category's leading sports drinks, ready for immediate consumption at the point of purchase.

The listing deepens a relationship that already spans the Canadian Tire family of retailers. CWENCH Hydration is carried across Canadian Tire's retail banners, including Canadian Tire, SportChek and Pro Hockey Life, where it has built a loyal following among athletes and active families. Extending into the Canadian Tire Gas+ network now brings CWENCH Hydration into one of Canada's most-visited convenience-and-gas footprints, putting the brand directly in the path of Canadians on the go.

The Canadian Tire Gas+ launch builds on the momentum CWENCH Hydration has established across Canada's convenience and gas landscape. Over the past year, the brand has rolled out to MacEwen-operated stations across Ontario and Quebec (under banners including Shell and Esso), all Canco Petroleum locations (with a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta), and more than 500 Petro-Canada locations nationwide. The addition of Canadian Tire Gas+ further extends that footprint and brings CWENCH Hydration to even more Canadians where they fuel up, commute and travel.

Convenience and gas is one of the most important, and highest-velocity, channels for single-serve sports drinks, where purchases are cold, immediate and made on impulse at the point of decision. It is precisely where a better-for-you hydration option earns trial, repeat purchase and daily habit. CWENCH Hydration's ready-to-drink format is purpose-built for the grab-and-go cooler, and the brand's rapid, repeated wins across leading national and regional fuel networks underscore how effectively CWENCH is competing for that space against the category's largest incumbents.

"Canadian Tire is one of the most iconic retail names in Canada, and CWENCH is already on shelves across its family of stores, so extending into the Gas+ network is a natural next step," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cizzle Brands. "Convenience and gas is where so many hydration decisions actually happen – single-serve, cold, and grabbed on the way out the door – and it's a channel where CWENCH keeps winning. Building on our placements with Petro-Canada, Canco and MacEwen, we're not just chasing shelf space, we're creating everyday touchpoints and building habits with Canadians coast to coast. This is the disciplined, channel-by-channel commercialization playbook we are executing against, and it's still only the beginning."

CWENCH Hydration™ is a better-for-you sports drink developed in collaboration with leading athletes and trainers, formulated to deliver functional hydration without the sugar, artificial colours and other additives that consumers are increasingly looking to avoid. Following the Canadian Tire Gas+ rollout, CWENCH Hydration is now carried in over 6,600 locations in Canada, the United States and Europe.

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, abetter-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 6,600 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™ and SnakStars™ Sport Bites. The Company owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory , a Tetra Pak® manufacturing facility that produces its flagship CWENCH Hydration while simultaneously providing high-volume co-manufacturing services to a portfolio of leading external beverage brands.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com

For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, retail expansion and product launches, and the scaling of production capacity . Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, included increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks (including manufacturing facility utilization rates, dependency on third-party co-manufacturing volume commitments, and production line efficiencies), reliance on third-party logistics (3PL) providers and outsourced supply chain networks, dependency on single-source or third-party suppliers for raw materials and packaging inputs (including outsourced proprietary flavour formulations), regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, and packaging material or supply chain constraints. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

cizzle brands corporationczzl:aqlcboe:czzlbiotech investing
CZZL:AQL
The Conversation (0)
Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands Corporation

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness Keep Reading...
Doctor holds tablet displaying digital human body with health data, overlaid with medical icons.

Immunotherapy Innovations: Increasing Survival in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Metastatic breast cancer (MBC) remains incurable, with approximately only one-third of diagnosed women meeting the five year survival rate.Subtypes like triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) or heavily pretreated hormone receptor-positive disease often come with more treatment challenges, leading... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Attending the BIO International Convention, as Part of a Broader Business Development Program

Lexaria Attending the BIO International Convention, as Part of a Broader Business Development Program

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, announces that it is attending the BIO International Convention ("BIO") from June 22-25 in San Diego, CA. Lexaria's attendance... Keep Reading...
Collage with hands holding shiny DNA molecule on blue background.

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2026

The biotech sector has made significant strides in recent years, and the market's volatility can increase the appeal of biotech ETFs. Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded... Keep Reading...
Doctor holding stethoscope over digital document interface

Beyond the Lab: Top-Tier Clinical Validation in Biotech Investing

Nature Medicine’s “Eleven Clinical Trials That Will Shape Medicine in 2026” highlights studies poised to influence patient care. Among the oncology selections, BriaCell Therapeutics' (TSX:BCT,NASDAQ:BCTX) pivotal Phase 3 trial of Bria-IMT™ stands out as a rare entry. This feature underscores the... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Therapeutics Announces Closing of Offering

BriaCell Therapeutics Announces Closing of Offering

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announced the closing of its best-efforts offering of 1,449,300 common shares. Each common... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Presents Positive Clinical Data at ASCO 2026

BriaCell Presents Positive Clinical Data at ASCO 2026

Final Bria-IMT™ Phase 2 data show 55% >1 year and 27% >2-year survival in heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients treated with Bria-IMT regimen selected for Phase 3TWiST analysis, which measures time without disease symptoms or significant treatment-related toxicity, showed... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0039 to R-0043 with Intercepts Including 51.20% FeO, 7.94% TiO, 0.340% VO from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Homeland Nickel and Patriot Nickel Appoint SLR International Corporation for Permitting Support at Cleopatra and Red Flat Properties

Western Copper and Gold Provides Update on Strategic Partnership with Mitsubishi Materials

Related News

agriculture investing

Trump Revamps Metals Tariffs to Give Relief to US Manufacturing and Agriculture

base metals investing

Red Metal Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0039 to R-0043 with Intercepts Including 51.20% FeO, 7.94% TiO, 0.340% VO from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel and Patriot Nickel Appoint SLR International Corporation for Permitting Support at Cleopatra and Red Flat Properties

base metals investing

Western Copper and Gold Provides Update on Strategic Partnership with Mitsubishi Materials

precious metals investing

Fortune Bay and Manhattan Plan Fully Funded 5,000 Metre Drill Program for Murmac and Strike Uranium Projects

precious metals investing

Manhattan Uranium and Fortune Bay Plan Fully Funded 5,000 Meter Drill Program to Test up to 25 Priority Targets at the Murmac and Strike Uranium Projects in Saskatchewan