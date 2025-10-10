Civitas Resources, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) ("Civitas" or the "Company"), today announced plans to release its third quarter 2025 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025. A conference call and webcast are planned for 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, November 7, 2025. The dial-in number for the call is 888-510-2535, with passcode 4872770.
A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.civitasresources.com .
About Civitas
Civitas Resources, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and liquids-rich natural gas from its premier assets in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico and the DJ Basin in Colorado. Civitas' proven business model to maximize shareholder returns is focused on four key strategic pillars: generating significant free cash flow, maintaining a premier balance sheet, returning capital to shareholders, and demonstrating ESG leadership. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com .
Civitas Contacts
Investor Relations:
Brad Whitmarsh, bwhitmarsh@civiresources.com , 832.736.8909
Media:
Rich Coolidge, info@civiresources.com