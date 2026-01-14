Citigroup Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Today Citigroup reported fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results, which can be found on its website at https://www.citigroup.com/global/investors . A Quarterly Financial Data Supplement with additional financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as business and segment trends, is also available.
Citi will host a conference call today at 11 a.m. (ET) to review these results. To attend the live webcast, please visit https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/webinars/CITI4Q25.cfm . A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.
About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com
