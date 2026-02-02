Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Siemens Energy AG's ADR Program

Citi Issuer Services, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Siemens Energy AG ("Siemens Energy"), a global leader in energy technology, as Depositary Bank for its sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program.
Siemens Energy's ADRs trade on the over-the-counter (OTC) Market under the symbol "SMERY". Siemens Energy's underlying ordinary shares are listed and traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENR".
Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Head of Issuer Services at Citi, said: "We are committed to supporting Siemens Energy with high quality services through our industry-leading ADR solutions. Our deep capital markets expertise and extensive global network enable us to facilitate seamless access to global capital markets for issuers like Siemens Energy."
Citi Issuer Services is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in over 65 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Issuer Services leverages Citi's global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries, and investors.
For more information on Citi's Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr .
