Citi and Mastercard Expand The Curated Table Series for Fall 2026 with Premium Dining Experiences

Highlights

  • Citi and Mastercard will expand The Curated Table, an exclusive dining series for Citi Strata Elite® cardmembers, with three marquee events in major U.S. cities
  • The series includes immersive programming across dining, entertainment and culture, reflecting Citi and Mastercard's continued investment in lifestyle benefits
  • Returning in fall 2026, the series will occur in New York, followed by Austin and Miami, offering access to premier fashion, motorsport and art experiences

Citi and Mastercard today announced the expansion of The Curated Table, a premium dining series designed for U.S. Citi Strata Elite cardmembers. Building on last year's debut, the 2026 series will feature three marquee events, unlocking exclusive access to some of the most sought-after experiences across dining, entertainment and culture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730904279/en/

Citi and Mastercard Expand The Curated Table Series for Fall 2026 with Premium Dining Experiences

Citi and Mastercard Expand The Curated Table Series for Fall 2026 with Premium Dining Experiences

  • Fashion | September 9, 2026 | New York, NY
    Timed to New York's fashion season, The Curated Table at The Shed will feature immersive ateliers and a runway show by renowned designer Christian Siriano, and an elevated culinary program by award-winning chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio.

  • Motorsport | October 21, 2026 | Austin, TX
    During one of the year's most anticipated race weekends, The Curated Table will feature the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team, along with world-class dining and a special driver appearance.

  • Art | December 2, 2026 | Miami, FL
    The Curated Table will return to Miami for a second consecutive year during one of the world's most prominent art weeks, featuring a renowned artist and multi-sensory experiences that blend dining, music and art.

"The Curated Table reflects Citi's continued investment in a lifestyle platform that connects customers to standout rewards, travel and dining benefits," said Prashant Sharma, Head of Reward Cards and Loyalty for U.S. Consumer Cards at Citi. "In partnership with Mastercard, we're focused on going beyond the transaction to deliver unique access and memorable experiences for Citi Strata Elite cardmembers."

Delivering Premium Rewards with the Citi Strata Elite Card
The Curated Table is part of a broader suite of lifestyle benefits available through the Citi Strata Elite Card, a rewards credit card designed for consumers seeking elevated travel and dining experiences. Cardmembers can earn:

  • 12x points on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on cititravel.com.
  • 6x points on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com.
  • 6x points at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services, every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. ET, and 3x points any other time.
  • 1.5x points on All Other Purchases.

The card also unlocks nearly $1,500 in annual value through a range of travel, dining and lifestyle benefits.

Powered by World Legend Mastercard Benefits
The Citi Strata Elite Card is the first World Legend credit card issued featuring Mastercard's premium tier benefits. Through The Mastercard Collection , cardmembers can enjoy coveted access to priority reservations at top international restaurants, exclusive ticketing for global music, theater, and sporting events, and more.

"We know cardmembers value experiences that reflect their passions and bring them closer to moments they care most about," said Victor Nordenson, Executive Vice President at Mastercard. "Together with Citi, we're excited to continue The Curated Table series, delivering exclusive Priceless Experiences around some of the most exciting events in culture, dining and entertainment. These immersive moments showcase the exceptional access available through Mastercard World Legend benefits."

Eligible Citi Strata Elite cardmembers can purchase Curated Table tickets beginning today on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at $100. A limited number of premium packages are also available, pairing The Curated Table with exclusive access to Christian Siriano's runway show in September 2026. For details, visit priceless.com/CuratedTable. Must be 21+ to participate. Quantities limited. Additional terms and conditions apply.

About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

About Mastercard
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Additional information may be found at www.mastercard.com.

Media Contact:
Sabrina Browne
908-380-4102
sabrina.browne@citi.com

Kaitlyn Braun
914-336-7321
kaitlyn.braun@mastercard.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MastercardMAnyse:mafintech investing
MA
The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold

Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold

(TheNewswire) Updates Geological Model Indicative of a Concealed Porphyry Copper System Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 15, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce assay results from its previously reported reconnaissance... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's VTM Enriched Magnetic Concentrate up to 0.9% V2O5 Relative to Panzhihua, China Benchmark of 0.3% V2O5

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's VTM Enriched Magnetic Concentrate up to 0.9% V2O5 Relative to Panzhihua, China Benchmark of 0.3% V2O5

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to provide a technical benchmark comparison between its 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron ("Ti-V-Fe" or... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Outlines 2026 Exploration Plan for the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, BC

Sun Summit Outlines 2026 Exploration Plan for the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, BC

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its upcoming exploration program at the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").The purpose of... Keep Reading...
Excalibur Metals Acquires North Tybo Project, Expanding Walker Lane Footprint

Excalibur Metals Acquires North Tybo Project, Expanding Walker Lane Footprint

Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully acquired a 100% interest in the North Tybo Project ("North Tybo" or the "Project") via direct staking of 50 unpatented lode mining claims. Located in the favorable mining jurisdiction of... Keep Reading...
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Provides Operational Update Following Recent Rainfall in Chile's Vallenar Region

Black Dragon Announces LOI Signing for Puchasing of Sand Plant

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 5 & 6

Metalsource Mining Extends Strike Length of Mineralization at Silver Hill with 65m South Step Out from SH26-19

Related News

uranium investing

Report Unveils Undeclared Uranium in DRC Cobalt Exports

artificial intelligence investing

AI Power Crunch Drives Huge Expansion in Off-Grid BESS

base metals investing

Red Metal Provides Operational Update Following Recent Rainfall in Chile's Vallenar Region

base metals investing

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 5 & 6

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Extends Strike Length of Mineralization at Silver Hill with 65m South Step Out from SH26-19

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Identifies Widespread Rare Earth Element Anomalies at Burchell, Plans Next Phase of Exploration

energy investing

Purecore Signs Definitive Agreement with Skyharbour for Yurchison Uranium Property Option in Athabasca Basin