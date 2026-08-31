Cisco to Participate in September Events with the Financial Community

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will participate in the following events with the financial community in September:

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Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2026, San Francisco
Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Investor Meetings & Fireside Chat at 11:30am PDT
(Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)
Cisco Representatives:
Mark Patterson, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Jeetu Patel, President & Chief Product Officer  
Cisco Investor Relations

Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference, New York
Thursday, September 10, 2026
Investor Meetings & Fireside Chat at 9:35am PDT
(Webcast & registration will be made available on investor.cisco.com)
Cisco Representatives:
Sami Badri, SVP, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Truist Technology Symposium, New York
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representatives:
Sami Badri, SVP, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Piper Sandler 2026 Tech Conference, Nashville  
Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representatives:
Sami Badri, SVP, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2026, Málaga, Spain
Monday, September 21, 2026
Investor meetings only
Cisco Representatives:
Tom Williams, VP Product Management, Acacia
Lorenzo Ghioni, VP Product Management, Optical Systems
Ron Horan, VP, Product Management, Client Optics Group
Emily Hunt, Director, Investor Relations

JP Morgan US All Stars Conference, London
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representatives:
Emily Hunt, Director, Investor Relations

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

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SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

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