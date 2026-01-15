Cisco Announces its Second Annual AI Summit Featuring the Builders of the AI Economy

Full programing to be livestreamed, ungated and accessible globally

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced its second annual AI Summit, taking place February 3, 2026 in San Francisco and online, and a program lineup featuring leaders who are shaping the trillion-dollar AI economy.

The event, hosted by Cisco's Chair & CEO, Chuck Robbins, and President & Chief Product Officer, Jeetu Patel, will bring together the industry's most influential minds for thought-provoking discussions in front of a live audience.

WHO: Cisco Chair & CEO, Chuck Robbins and President & Chief Product Officer, Jeetu Patel will host the live event.

Speakers Include:

  • Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO, NVIDIA
  • Sam Altman, Co-Founder & CEO, OpenAI
  • Marc Andreessen, Co-Founder and General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
  • Matt Garman, CEO, AWS
  • Dr. Fei-Fei Li, CEO & Co-founder, World Labs
  • Lip-Bu Tan, CEO, Intel
  • Amin Vahdat, Chief Technologist for AI Infrastructure, Google
  • Tareq Amin, CEO, HUMAIN
  • Mike Krieger, CPO, Anthropic
  • Kevin Weil, VP, OpenAI for Science, OpenAI
  • Dylan Field, CEO & Co-Founder, Figma
  • Aaron Levie, CEO, Co-Founder, Box
  • Anne Neuberger, Strategic Advisor, Cisco
  • Brett McGurk, Special Advisor for Intl. Affairs, Cisco; Venture Partner, Lux Capital
  • Francine Katsoudas, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco

WHAT: This year's AI Summit will bring together the leaders, visionaries, and changemakers who are building the AI economy. In onstage fireside chats, they will offer unique insight into how AI is being built and governed at a global scale, the real-world impact of AI, and will provide clarity and actionable perspectives on technology's pivotal role in shaping society and industry. Conversations will cover the full spectrum of AI's influence – from reshaping compute, venture capital and infrastructure to redefining design, the workforce, geopolitics and everything in between.

Additional details and updates about the event and program can be found on Cisco's blog and the AI Summit event website.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 3, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT (full agenda here)

WHERE: Cisco AI Summit will be livestreamed, providing ungated, global access to conversations about the future of artificial intelligence, leadership, and technology's impact on human progress.

About Cisco 
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-announces-its-second-annual-ai-summit-featuring-the-builders-of-the-ai-economy-302662449.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cisco SystemsCSCONASDAQ:CSCO
CSCO
The Conversation (0)
Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary: AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint. Cisco Investments has... Keep Reading...
CISCO LAUNCHES $1B GLOBAL AI INVESTMENT FUND

CISCO LAUNCHES $1B GLOBAL AI INVESTMENT FUND

News Summary: Cisco is launching a $1B global investment fund to expand and develop secure, reliable and trustworthy AI solutions Cisco is making strategic investments with world-class start-ups across software and infrastructure that build upon Cisco's strategy to connect and protect the AI era... Keep Reading...
Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

News Summary: The new solution will combine Cisco and NVIDIA innovation to simplify the deployment of generative AI applications, providing IT visibility and analytics across the entire AI infrastructure stack. Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters make it easy for enterprise customers to build... Keep Reading...
Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

The two companies agree to design, engineer and deliver deeply integrated solutions that advance generative AI capabilities and digital workplace solutions to boost enterprise productivity Partnership includes go-to-market initiatives for delivering complete digital workplace, cloud networking,... Keep Reading...
Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco today announced that it will host andor participate in the following events with the financial community in June: Cisco Investor Day at Cisco Live US, Las Vegas Tuesday, June 4, 2024 1:00 – 5:10 pm PT This is an in-person event comprising presentations from Chuck Robbins , CEO, Scott... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Related News

cleantech investing

S&P Global: Fragmented Climate and Energy Strategies Will Define 2026

rare earth investing

Australia Targets End of 2026 for Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve

Gold Investing

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Base Metals Investing

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte