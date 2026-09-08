Circle Expands Global Payments Infrastructure with Agreement to Acquire Singapore-Based Cross-Border Payments Platform, Tazapay

Proposed acquisition will bring 60+ banking and fintech partners, 100+ payout markets into the Circle ecosystem, accelerating USDC distribution at scale

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), the global financial technology firm and issuer of USDC today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tazapay, a Singapore-headquartered B2B cross-border payments infrastructure company focused on serving payment service providers and financial institutions. The deal is expected to close in 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals, including approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908409825/en/

"Stablecoin settlement is becoming core infrastructure in the global economy, and combining USDC with Tazapay's world-class banking relationships, local payout rails, and institutional customer base will accelerate worldwide USDC adoption," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman at Circle. "Tazapay has been a design partner for Circle Payments Network since 2025 and we share a deep alignment. We are excited to bring the team in-house and work together towards accelerating Circle's mission."

The acquisition will accelerate Circle's mission to build the infrastructure layer for global digital finance. Tazapay brings over $25 billion of annualized payment volume, 60+ banking and fintech partners, local payout rails covering over 100 markets, adding scale to Circle's payments infrastructure 1 . Approximately 60% of Tazapay's transaction volume already includes stablecoins 2 .

"Tazapay brings deep payment infrastructure across APAC and emerging markets, where we see increasing demand for USDC-denominated transactions. This acquisition will increase Circle's capability to originate and terminate payments globally, near-instant and 24/7, which is a meaningful step toward making USDC the default payment rail for cross-border commerce," said Irfan Ganchi, Senior Vice President of Payments at Circle. "Combined with Circle's existing network, Tazapay extends our coverage to move money anywhere stablecoin payments are being adopted globally."

"We built Tazapay to make payments faster, remove friction, and streamline dependency on banking rails that don't operate at the speed of global commerce. Circle has the dollar infrastructure in USDC and the regulatory standing to take what we've built further than we could alone. That's what makes this the right move and what we're focused on delivering together," said Rahul Shinghal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tazapay.

Tazapay customers can expect no disruption to their service, APIs, pricing, or support.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed acquisition, the satisfaction of closing conditions, the anticipated timing of closing, anticipated financial performance, and our industry, business strategy, plans, goals, market position, future operations, regulatory developments and other financial and operating information. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to the timing and consummation of the proposed acquisition and the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed acquisition; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to closing, including receipt of required regulatory approvals; any litigation related to the proposed acquisition; disruption of our or Tazapay's current plans and operations as a result of the proposed acquisition; our ability or Tazapay's to retain and hire key personnel; competitive responses to the proposed acquisition; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed acquisition; our ability to successfully integrate Tazapay's operations and implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to Tazapay's business; and the ability to maintain relationships with our and Tazapay's respective employees, customers, other business partners and governmental authorities. These and other important factors are discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Circle Internet Group (Circle)

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

____________________________
1 As of July 31, 2026
2 Stablecoin services are provided by Tazapay Canada Corp., a registered Money Services Business (MSB) under FINTRAC-CANAFE (Registration number M21439799). Tazapay stablecoin services are limited to facilitating payments and conversions (onramp/offramp). Tazapay does not provide financial, investment, or advisory services related to Stablecoins.

Press:
press@circle.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

circle internet groupcrclnyse:crclblockchain investing
CRCL
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").Each Unit will consist... Keep Reading...
Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce the final assay results from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. The initial campaign... Keep Reading...
Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from two drill holes from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-002... Keep Reading...
Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from the first drill hole of the recently completed, Phase 1 drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-001... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the results of its initial induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey that consisted of 10 line-km using a 2D pole-dipole electrode array over the Yuma King West and Yuma King Mine... Keep Reading...
Ryan Louvar.

Why the SEC’s Innovation Exemption Delay Matters for Tokenized Securities

The SEC’s delayed innovation exemption has created a fresh round of questions for firms building in tokenized securities, digital assets and on-chain market infrastructure. What was supposed to be a key next step for trading, custody and broader market access is now on pause, and that pause may... Keep Reading...
A glowing Bitcoin coin is centered over a gray background with fluctuating red and blue candlestick charts.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Dips After Jobs Report

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (September 4) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Red and blue buttons with Bitcoin symbols and American flag designs scattered randomly.

What the Crypto Industry Demands from the Next Congress

As the US midterm elections approach, the digital assets industry finds itself at a critical regulatory inflection point. Gone are the days of speculative wild-west debates; today, blockchain technology, stablecoins and tokenization are rapidly integrating into the core plumbing of global... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin stands upright on a reflective surface with blurred lights in the background.

Crypto Market Update: Saylor's Strategy Returns to Profit in Bitcoin Price Rebound

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (August 31) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Ashley Ebersole.

The Hidden Tradeoff in the SEC’s Crypto Exemptions: Easier Fundraising, More Disclosure

The US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) formal crypto rule proposal marks a major pivot from an enforcement-first approach toward a structured compliance model, filling a regulatory vacuum as congressional action on the CLARITY Act stalls. The framework offers projects a path to raise... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin rests on digital chart with red and green bars.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Breaks as Hawkish Warsh Hits Fragile Derivatives Setup

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (August 28) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Edgewater Wireless Closes Private Placement with Strategic Investment from Silicon Catalyst Angels

Alvopetro Expands Its Western Canadian Growth Platform with Mannville Heavy Oil Farm-In

Ni-Co Energy Launches Approximately 7,500-Metre Drill Program at the Kremer Project; First Hole Targets Kremer-2

Sirios Strengthens its Team with the Appointment of a Vice President, Projects

Related News

energy investing

Alvopetro Expands Its Western Canadian Growth Platform with Mannville Heavy Oil Farm-In

base metals investing

Ni-Co Energy Launches Approximately 7,500-Metre Drill Program at the Kremer Project; First Hole Targets Kremer-2

precious metals investing

Sirios Strengthens its Team with the Appointment of a Vice President, Projects

precious metals investing

Lahontan Strengthens Technical, Engineering, and Business Development Team

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD ADVANCES EXPLORATION TARGETS AND PROJECT GEOLOGY AT FENN-GIB

base metals investing

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Reports Strong First Results from 26,000 Metre San Francisco Drill Program