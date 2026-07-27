Circle Acquires IBM Blockchain Patent Portfolio

Acquisition establishes Circle as the leading U.S. blockchain patent holder and deepens its foundation for the next generation of onchain financial infrastructure

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), one of the world's leading financial platform companies, today announced the acquisition of fundamental assets from the IBM blockchain patent portfolio.

The portfolio comprises over 680 patent families and nearly 1,000 issued patents worldwide, spanning foundational blockchain technology, banking, financial services, insurance, enterprise infrastructure, supply chain verification, and secure cloud operations.

With this acquisition, Circle becomes the leader in blockchain patent holdings in the United States. The expanded IP position directly supports Circle's foundation for building the internet financial system, including USDC, Circle Payments Network, Arc, and a growing suite of onchain products and agentic financial tools. Circle and IBM also plan to explore additional commercial opportunities.

"Intellectual property is critical to advancing our mission and expanding adoption of onchain infrastructure," said Sarah Wilson, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Circle. "IBM has been a pioneer in technological innovation, and this acquisition expands Circle's ability to advance the infrastructure that powers global, internet-native finance."

About Circle
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through digital assets, payment applications, and programmable blockchain infrastructure. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation. Learn more at circle.com .

Press:
press@circle.com

Investors:
investors@circle.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

circle internet groupcrclnyse:crclblockchain investing
CRCL
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from two drill holes from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-002... Keep Reading...
Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from the first drill hole of the recently completed, Phase 1 drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-001... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the results of its initial induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey that consisted of 10 line-km using a 2D pole-dipole electrode array over the Yuma King West and Yuma King Mine... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the commencement of its initial drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") in Arizona, alongside the successful completion of an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced it has successfully posted and received official acceptance of the required reclamation bond from the US Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for its Yuma King project (the "Project") in... Keep Reading...
Crypto Market Update: BitMart Announces Exchange Shutdown

Crypto Market Update: BitMart Announces Exchange Shutdown

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 27) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Digital chart shows declining green and red candlesticks with blue, yellow and white trend lines on a black background.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Republicans Release Updated CLARITY Act

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (July 22) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q2 2026 Financial Results and Net Asset Value

Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q2 2026 Financial Results and Net Asset Value

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company reported an estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $33.1 million, or approximately $0.87 per share as at... Keep Reading...
Various silver cryptocurrency coins with logos float over a blurred background.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Miners Jump on AI Infrastructure Deals

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 20) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Kyle Sonlin.

How the CLARITY Act Could Reshape Digital Asset Markets

The regulatory landscape of digital assets is constantly evolving, creating both opportunities and uncertainties for market participants. As the CLARITY Act re-enters the spotlight, many investors, developers and institutions are reexamining the impact this legislation could have on the future... Keep Reading...
Digital globe with cryptocurrency icons overlays a chart with blue bars and yellow lines.

Crypto Market Update: Crypto.com Hits US$20 Billion Valuation

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (July 17) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NextSource Materials Announces Updated Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150k tpa of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

Goldgroup Announces Leadership Transition as Company Advances Next Phase of Growth

Goldgroup Announces Leadership Transition as Company Advances Next Phase of Growth

iMetal Resources Provides Update on Private Placement

Related News

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Updated Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150k tpa of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Announces Leadership Transition as Company Advances Next Phase of Growth

gold investing

iMetal Resources Provides Update on Private Placement

critical minerals investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Grid Metals Rises 56 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Precious Metals Prices Bumpy, China Makes Major Gold Move

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Market Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast

gold investing

Frank Trotter: Gold Price Going Higher, How to Put Your Metal to Work