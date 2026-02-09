Cipher Mining Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Business Update Conference Call

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced it will provide a business update and release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher's website at https://investors.ciphermining.com.

About Cipher
Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Courtney Knight
Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining
Courtney.knight@ciphermining.com

Media Contact:
Ryan Dicovitsky / Katie Nerantzis
Dukas Linden Public Relations
CipherMining@DLPR.com


CIFR
CIFR
