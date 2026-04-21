Cipher Digital Announces Date of First Quarter 2026 Business Update Conference Call

Cipher Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced it will provide a business update and release its first quarter 2026 financial results before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher's website at https://investors.cipherdigital.com.

About Cipher
Cipher develops and operates industrial-scale data centers engineered for next-generation computing at the highest standards of innovation, precision, and excellence. The Company brings together deep expertise across power sourcing, construction, engineering, operations, real estate, and technology to deliver high-quality data centers purpose built for HPC workloads. By partnering with premier tenants, Cipher seeks to meet the growing demand for industrial-scale data center capacity and become a leading HPC development platform that is built for hyperscale. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.cipherdigital.com/.

Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Courtney Knight
Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Digital
courtney.knight@cipherdigital.com

Drew Armstrong
Head of Strategic Initiatives at Cipher Digital
drew.armstrong@cipherdigital.com

Media Contact:
Ryan Dicovitsky / Katie Nerantzis
Dukas Linden Public Relations
CipherDigital@DLPR.com


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