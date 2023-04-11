iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

GamingInvesting News

Cincinnati Children's nurse invents video game to reduce child anxiety over anesthesia masks

Columbus company to market product to hospitals nationwide

- A Cincinnati Children's nurse practitioner invented a breathing-controlled video game to help young kids relax when it's time to put on an anesthesia mask and fall asleep for surgery. A Columbus, Ohio firm has licensed the right to market the tablet-based computer application to other hospitals.

Cincinnati Children's is the first medical center in the United States to pilot the product, called EZ Induction, which could be a game changer for hospitals that perform surgery on children.

The gaming app, which features cartoon animals that children are able to move by breathing into a mask, helps reduce anxiety during the anesthesia-induction process. The invention has been licensed to LittleSeed Calming Technologies LLC, which plans to launch EZ Induction in 2023.

"Many young patients become anxious when an anesthesia mask is placed over their face in the operating room," said Abby Hess , a doctor of nursing practice who invented the video game concept at Cincinnati Children's. "I wanted to find a way to help kids feel calmer during this high-anxiety moment."

Hess works closely with kids about to undergo surgery through her role with the Department of Anesthesia at Cincinnati Children's, and she also spends time focused on research. Hess noted that each year, thousands of kids at Cincinnati Children's and millions elsewhere across the US are given anesthesia for surgery. That includes medical and dental procedures.

Anesthesia is commonly administered through a mask to kids who are 10 years old or younger. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals and parents to prepare a child for the experience, many youngsters cry and resist the anesthesia mask. This experience is stressful for kids, parents, and medical staff. Additionally, studies have shown that high anxiety before surgery is associated with poorer outcomes after surgery.

After witnessing countless children in distress during this part of the pre-surgery process, Hess came up with a clever solution. She collaborated with the Cincinnati Children's Innovation Ventures team and the Ohio Third Frontier Technology Validation and Start-up Fund to prototype, create, and test the app.

The breathing-controlled EZ Induction product seamlessly transforms a scary anesthesia mask into a fun game controller. When the child puts on the mask and starts to breathe in and out, they win different challenges in the engaging animal-themed world of the game. The child learns how to play the game in a preoperative area, and then is offered the opportunity to play the final level when they go back to the operating room to fall asleep for surgery.

"The game shifts the focus from something scary to something that's calming and fun," Hess said. "It easily engages kids, teaches them to breathe calmly, and lets them know what to expect when they go back to the operating room. Seeing their child engage with the game also helps parents feel at ease and provides them with a novel way to coach their child during the process."

Jeff Penka , CEO of Little Seed Calming Technologies, echoed that and noted the major role Hess has played.

"Dr. Hess is a compassionate, driven, and innovative problem-solver," Penka said. "She has infused that patient-focused spirit and energy into the collaboration between Cincinnati Children's and LittleSeed Calming Technologies. Seeing how this engaging, fun application puts children and families at ease in an unfamiliar environment is both moving and a source of pride for all involved in its creation."

The EZ Induction app is just one example of product ideas developed at Cincinnati Children's.

"People may not realize that Cincinnati Children's is a hub for medical innovation," said Abram Gordon , vice president of Innovation Ventures, the medical center's technology transfer and commercialization group. "Cincinnati Children's has a long history of creating vaccines, therapeutics medical products and digital solutions – and we are ahead of the curve with organoid and small molecule research.

"At any given time, Innovation Ventures has about 500 projects in our pipeline," Gordon added. "Abby's work is a great example of Cincinnati Children's culture of innovation. Researchers, clinicians, and those on the front lines such as nurse practitioners think of creative ideas that often turn into improved care for our patients."

For more information about the product, visit the LittleSeed website.

About Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's was recognized as One of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune in 2023 – and ranks the highest of any children's hospital in the nation. In addition, Cincinnati Children's ranks among the top three in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 listing of Best Children's Hospitals. Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is a nonprofit academic medical center that is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. More information about technologies developed at Cincinnati Children's may be found at Innovation.CincinnatiChildrens.org

LINK to Sound & B-Roll (credit Cincinnati Children's): Cincinnati Children's nurse practitioner Abby Hess came up with the idea for a video game to help young kids relax when it's time to put on an anesthesia mask before surgery. The invention has been licensed to LittleSeed Calming Technologies LLC of Columbus , Ohio, which is marketing a product called EZ Induction. https://youtu.be/SVOxYoPXkXo

Abby Hess, a doctor of nursing practice, invented the video game concept at Cincinnati Children's. Hess works closely with kids about to undergo surgery through her role with the Department of Anesthesia at Cincinnati Children's, and she also spends time focused on research.

Cincinnati Children's nurse practitioner Abby Hess, right, came up with the idea for a video game to help young kids relax when it's time to put on an anesthesia mask before surgery. Ethan Stallsworth, a patient at Cincinnati Children's, demonstrates how the game works.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cincinnati-childrens-nurse-invents-video-game-to-reduce-child-anxiety-over-anesthesia-masks-301793632.html

SOURCE Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HUYA Inc. Announces Changes to Board Composition

- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) ("Huya" or the "Company"), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced that Mr. Qinghua Xie has been appointed by Linen Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited (" Tencent "), as a successor director to serve on Huya's board of directors (the "Board"), replacing Mr. Cheng Yun Ming Matthew effective April 10, 2023 . Mr. Cheng no longer serves as a director of the Board or a member of any Board committees of Huya following this substitution.

In addition, Huya's Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Xie as a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board, effective immediately.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Truecaller invests in game development company Mayhem Studios

Truecaller acquires 4+ percent of the shares in the Singapore -based game development company Mayhem Studios Private Ltd. for roughly SEK 30 million . The company focuses on developing mobile games for the Indian market. Other investors include Sequoia and Mobile Premier League.

"Truecaller has a unique position in India with approximately 250 million users and is today one of India's most used apps. Mayhem Studios is an exciting company which is well positioned to take market share in the fast-growing Indian market for mobile games. We also see that the collaboration with Mayhem Studios will give us valuable insights into how we can create added value for our advertising partners. Our ambition is that this, in addition to being a good investment, should contribute to us being able to build a stronger position for Truecaller's advertising platform within the mobile gaming market" says Nami Zarringhalam , co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Truecaller.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SinVerse Secures Strategic Partnership and Investment from DWF Labs to Drive Web-3 Gaming Industry

SinVerse Studios, a trailblazing web-3 game studio, has secured a substantial seven digit investment deal led by DWF Labs with the aim of helping its platform's growth and solidifying its position as an industry leader. The partnership marks a significant milestone for SinVerse Studios, with DWF Labs providing strategic backing and support to accelerate the company's ambitious plans for the future.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8511/161856_4f283b63b4b078cd_001.jpg

SinVerse - DWF Labs

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aristocrat Gaming to Showcase First-to-Market Products at SAGSE LATAM 2023

With a continued investment in innovation in international markets, Aristocrat Gaming is set to bring an exciting collection of new cutting-edge games and cabinets to SAGSE LATAM, taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina from April 19-20, 2023 .

For information about Aristocrat Technologies, visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies Inc.)

Aristocrat Gaming is proud to present the latest innovations for the LATAM market, including:

  • Bao Zhu Zhao Fu ™ (Market Debut) - Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Blue Festival™ and Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Red Festival™ feature triple metamorphic and Hold & Spin.
  • Grand Star Platinum and Grand Star Wealth ™ (SAGSE Debut) - Redesigned specifically for the LATAM markets, with configuration options to meet individual needs.
  • Cashman Double Bingo! Sun & Moon ™ (SAGSE Debut) - Following the success of its predecessor, Cashman Bingo™, this game is highly configurable for all LATAM markets.
  • The MarsX ™ Portrait with Single Curve LCD (LATAM Debut) - Featuring dynamic games like Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™, Mighty Cash Ultra 88™ and Golds Stacks 88 Empire™.
  • The MarsX ™ Upright with Dual Screen – Now available across LATAM, featuring Mighty Cash Ultra™, Fu Dai Lian Lian™ and Buffalo Gold Revolution™.

Images Located Here

"Our goal for this year's SAGSE is to showcase our new and first-to-market products, while also demonstrating to our customers across the LATAM market that we have an exciting game roadmap to serve all types of players," said Tom O'Brien , President of Americas & EMEA of Aristocrat Gaming.

Visit Aristocrat Gaming on stand #134A.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com .

Media Contacts:
Oriana Branon
Oriana.branon@aristocrat.com

Chelsea Eugenio
chelsea.eugenio@aristocrat.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-to-showcase-first-to-market-products-at-sagse-latam-2023-301792753.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

THE KAPITAL DAO LAUNCHES ODYN, PREMIUM PORTAL FOR WEB3 BROWSER GAMING

Odyn provides seamless onramp for curious web3 gamers and developers

The Kapital DAO today announced the release of Odyn, a new browser gaming portal that provides an accessible onramp to web3. With the increasing popularity of mobile and browser games, traditional console and PC games are no longer the only options for gamers and developers. Odyn offers dozens of top web3 games that can be played directly in the browser, providing a seamless experience for passionate gamers across the globe without complicated onboarding.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Musa Ahmadov, AKA the "Dobe Father," is Launching a Web3 IP Franchise, the Likes of Which You've Never Seen Before

Teaser image from the "Dobermans" NFT Project (left), Headhot of Musa Ahmadov (right) (CNW Group/Musa Ahmadov)

Entrepreneur and Businessman Musa Ahmadov is launching his latest venture, taking a turn away from the automotive industry with his upcoming project, called "Dobermans" which is set to launch in the coming months. According to Ahmadov, this project is set to be far more than a run-of-the-mill NFT profile picture project, having already undergone over a year in production in efforts to roll out this Web3 project as a multimedia franchise, considering its NFT Doberman figures as more than simply artworks, but characters in future IP Ahmadov and his team will continue to roll out. Proposing the project as a Web3 IP franchise anchored by ultra-high-quality animated content, and propelled by industry-leading creative firepower, Ahmadov has a big vision for his coming project:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

GMG Announces Commercialisation Progress of THERMAL-XR

Nextech3D.ai to Present its Generative AI-Powered 3D Modeling Solutions At The VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 13th

ARway.ai Closes Annual Partner Licence and Sees Demand Ramp Up

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Related News

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Completes Diamond Drill Program at Key Lake South Project

Lithium Investing

Barbara Lithium Project Acquisition Completion

manganese investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Engages Agora Internet Relations Corp. to Provide Online Advertising Services

×