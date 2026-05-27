China Gold International Resources Announces Localized Slope Instability Event at the CSH Gold Mine

(TheNewswire)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.

VANCOUVER TheNewswire - May 27, 2026 China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company" ) announces that a localized slope instability event occurred at its CSH Gold Mine ("CSH Mine") on May 22, 2026.

 

The event was primarily attributed to heavy rainfall in the area during May 15 to 16, 2026, combined with complex geological conditions, which triggered a localized geological hazard.

 

No injuries or fatalities were reported. Prior to the event, slope monitoring radar systems continuously issued warning alerts, and the mine promptly activated emergency response procedures, including the evacuation of personnel and equipment from the affected area in accordance with established safety protocols.

 

Mining activities at the open pit remain temporarily suspended pending further geotechnical and operational assessment. Processing operations continue utilizing available low-grade ore stockpiles to maintain production.

 

The Company has engaged external geotechnical specialists and professional consultants to assist with the ongoing assessment and remediation planning.

 

The Company is currently assessing the potential impact of the event on mining operations and future production plans. Based on the information currently available, the Company does not expect the event to materially affect its annual production guidance. The assessment remains ongoing.

 

The Company will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as appropriate.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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