Chillchat is building the pocket metaverse: A "Create2Earn" virtual world focused on user-generated content where players can quickly and easily create NFTs in the form of characters, pets, worlds, and more — all on mobile or browser — and instantly buy, sell, or trade with other players. Led by Solana Ventures, investors in the seed equity raise include FTX Ventures, Animoca Brands, Griffin Gaming Partners, ...
Chillchat the "Create2Earn" pixel art metaverse, has raised US$1.85 million in seed equity funding, led by Solana Ventures . Bringing Chillchat's equity valuation to US$10 million the seed equity round included participation from key blockchain-gaming and Web3 leaders: FTX Ventures Animoca Brands Griffin Gaming Partners A&T Capital YGGSEA ; plus Infinity Ventures Crypt o Diamond Hands Ventures and the PKO Investments syndicate. Notable advisors from PKO Investments include Kevin Lin (Twitch co-founder), Kun Gao (Crunchyroll co-founder), Holly Liu (Kabam co-founder), Patrick Lee (Rotten Tomatoes co-founder), Nigel Eccles (FanDuel co-founder), and more.

Chillchat Closes US$1.85M Seed Equity Funding Round, Led By Solana Ventures

Built as a "Create2Earn" platform, Chillchat is a pixel art gaming metaverse that runs on the Solana blockchain. The power to make characters, stories, and entire worlds from scratch is placed entirely in the hands of its community. With its simple yet fast and powerful tools, Chillchat aims to become the "pocket metaverse" — that is always within reach through a mobile or browser. Players can use Chillchat's Pixel Editor to create NFTs such as characters, tile sets, pets, emotes, and items; its World Builder to create new worlds, tile by tile; and the World Scripting tool to convert worlds into fully functional games.

The US$1.85 million seed equity funding will be used to expand Chillchat's product and growth teams, to further develop innovative Web3 tools, channels, and infrastructure for users to virtually interact with each other and digitally express their ingenuity. This goal reflects Chillchat's objective to offer a perpetually expanding, community-built metaverse that fosters interpersonal connections and collaboration.

James Au , Chillchat chief executive officer, said: "We're aiming to build a casual social-gaming metaverse, so we chose the Solana blockchain as we believe it is the best consumer blockchain with low fees and high speed. Getting strategic support from Solana Ventures helps us grow and turn our dream into reality. We're thrilled to have Solana lead our seed equity raise."

Johnny Lee , Head of Games BD at Solana Labs, said: "From our first meeting and play test with Chillchat, we saw not only a very professional and dedicated team, but a unique and fun creation tool UI that has the potential to bring blockchain UGC to all types of players. Chillchat stands out in its model where players not only have the option of 'play to earn' but to also use their imagination and 'create to earn.' We believe Chillchat will be an important leader in the Web3 space as it becomes part of mainstream 'social gaming' in the near future."

On January 21, 2022 , Chillchat conducted a successful NFT public sale to mint 1,000 of its 1,500 limited "Origin" characters. The handcrafted and animated Origins, that will spawn all future Chillchat characters, were sold out in seconds, at 2 SOL (~US$240) per NFT. Within four weeks, their value jumped — to a current floor price of 37.5 SOL (~US$4,000) and the highest secondary-market ticket at 100 SOL (~US$10,500) . The current total sales volume for Chillchat Origins is 27,097 SOL (~US$2,800,000) .

On February 25 , 8 p.m. UTC , Chillchat will launch its public auction of an additional 350 Origin NFTs. The 35-week auction program, selling 10 Origins every Friday, will aim to place the remaining 350 Chillchat Origins NFTs in the hands of users — who are charged with expanding the first-generation lineage by creating new characters of the next generation, and onwards. The Chillchat Origins Auction will be held on Magic Eden as well as other popular NFT marketplaces in the future.

About Chillchat

Chillchat is a pixel art NFT metaverse, powered by the Solana blockchain, built with a first-generation digital community of 1,500 Origins characters. Designed to allow players to embark on their own casual, social and gaming adventures, identities and spaces are created by themselves or other players, pixel by pixel. There is no limit to who users can become or what they can create. Chillchat's unique tools include: Pixel Editor, for players to create and mint NFTs; World Builder, to buil d n ew worlds; and World Scripting, to convert self-built worlds into fully functioning games.

Follow Chillchat for the latest developments and announcements:

Website: www.chillchat.me
Twitter: www.twitter.com/chillchatme
Instagram: www.instagram.com/chillchatme
Discord: discord.com/invite/chillchat

About Solana Ventures

Solana Ventures funds projects for the Solana blockchain. Its mission is to accelerate the growth of the Solana blockchain and adjacent ecosystems by providing capital to the most promising teams building in the crypto ecosystem. https://solana.ventures

Contacts

Chillchat global contact: press@chillchat.me
Chillchat partnerships: partner@chillchat.me

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Hungry Wolves Announces Free-to-Mint NFT for the Masses

Hungry Wolves the gamified generative NFT collection created by software veteran Adam Hollander announced today Runtz, a new free-to-mint NFT collection on the Ethereum blockchain. Runtz brings NFTs to the masses, particularly those who are new to non-fungible tokens or who may have limited financial resources to join established NFT projects.

(PRNewsfoto/Hungry Wolves)

Runtz are dynamic NFTs with traits that will evolve over time increasing their rarity and collectability; hundreds of randomized attributes creating millions of combinations. Runtz holders can join "Wolfpacks" alongside Hungry Wolves, partake in game mechanics, community features, and more. Besides Ethereum transaction fees, Runtz are completely free to mint.

In addition, the company has introduced Runtz as an Infinity Mint, which enables users to mint as many as they would like without a collection cap. Minting is designed to continue forever, keeping Runtz open indefinitely; though the trait pool will evolve over time.

"NFTs are for everyone, but rising prices have made it challenging for newcomers and the masses to participate in established projects," said Hungry Wolves founder Adam Hollander , a software veteran whose previous gamification company was acquired by Microsoft. "Runtz is a game changer not just for our Hungry Wolves project but for the NFT community more broadly. Our goal is to make quality NFTs with actual utility far more accessible to the average person."

Runtz are available to mint now, completely free (other than Ethereum transaction fees) at https://runtz.hungrywolves.com .

About Hungry Wolves

Hungry Wolves is a gamified generative collection of 6,000 NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Join Wolfpacks with friends, hunt Scrumptious Sheep and eat them to earn rewards for yourself and your packmates. Learn more at https://hungrywolves.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hungry-wolves-announces-free-to-mint-nft-for-the-masses-301486471.html

SOURCE Hungry Wolves

Americas Cardroom Casino Player Wins a Whopping $750,000 Playing Online Slots

Americas Cardroom today announced that one of its casino players racked up $750,000 in net winnings in January. The US-facing poker site revealed that a VIP player named LIKI03 won the money playing the aptly named Jackpot Bank slot machine, which is available at ACR's Slots Ride Along casino.

"While we're best known for our record-breaking tournaments like the $10 Million Venom, you don't have to play poker to win big at Americas Cardroom," stated Michael Harris , company spokesman. "With a wide range of slot machines, table games, and sports bets to choose from, just about anyone can have a shot at winning, no matter what game they play. It's always great to see someone win three-quarters of a million dollars, especially one of our VIPs!"

Pocketful of Quarters Officially Launches with First and Only Compliant and Interoperable Video Game Currency for the Metaverse

- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), officially launched today following two years in stealth mode, and announced a strategic partnership with Klaytn, Kakao's global public blockchain project. POQ will be a part of Klaytn's $500M Growth Fund, which will accelerate the adoption of its universal gaming token, Quarters, and the Klaytn platform. Quarters is the first and only compliant and interoperable game token on the blockchain and is accessible across more than 100 games and platforms. This partnership will enable a connected metaverse, empower players to move seamlessly between virtual worlds, all while providing a new digital currency that unleashes gameplay.

Pocketful of Quarters Officially Launches with First and Only Compliant and Interoperable Video Game Currency for the Metaverse

"Players want the metaverse to be fun, safe and interoperable, but today's video games are fragmented, with millions of incompatible virtual currencies and experiences," said Michael Weiksner , co-founder and CEO of POQ. "Our partnership with Klaytn will help accelerate our ambitious plans to create the interoperable game token for the metaverse."

Klatyn, backed by Kakao, is the largest public blockchain that is dedicated to working with the best gaming publishers in Asia and around the world, bringing fast, affordable and high throughput transactions. As Klaytn's first acceleration partner in the United States , POQ will help support adoption with grants for developers and other owners of video games through Klaytn's $500M Growth Fund.

"Our video game partners tell us that they want a blockchain toolkit that is compliant and makes sense to implement," says David Shin , Head of Global Adoption at Klatyn. "With its historic SEC no action letter and simple API, POQ is our integration partner to bring video games and the metaverse to the Klaytn blockchain."

Quarters is a game-agnostic, digital utility token designed for the sole purpose of gameplay that empowers players with the freedom and agility to move from one game to another. The cross-platform currency also offers greater flexibility to developers over how they build, distribute, monetize and cross-market games, ultimately empowering them to create rich, new multiplayer experiences without losing creative and economic control to publishers. Additionally, POQ offers Q2 tokens, unique governance and burn tokens that allow investors to participate in revenue through the sale of Quarters. Q2 tokens give players, influencers, developers and investors the ability to help govern the new Quarters multiverse.

For more information, visit www.poq.gg .

About Pocketful of Quarters
Pocketful of Quarters (POQ) is taking back video games for players with its Quarters, a game and platform agnostic digital currency that enables players to seamlessly move tokens and assets between games and utilize them across hundreds of gaming titles and genres. Quarters is the first-ever token to receive an SEC no-action letter for a blockchain token, making them both safe and compliant. Additionally, with POQ's patented Zero-click transfer technology, players can earn and spend blockchain and crypto tokens just by taking actions within games.

Backed by an all-star team of advisors like Michelle Phan (Co-Founder of Ipsy) and Chris Cross (Formerly of Blizzard Entertainment, THQ, EA, and DreamWorks Interactive), Pocketful of Quarters aims to empower players with choice and transform the way they play with a universal currency across all games.

About Klaytn Foundation
Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Officially launched in June 2019 , it is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore .

These business expansion activities are supported by the $500M USD Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn. The fund is managed and disbursed by Klaytn Foundation, a Singapore -based non-profit organization established in August 2021 .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pocketful-of-quarters-officially-launches-with-first-and-only-compliant-and-interoperable-video-game-currency-for-the-metaverse-301485928.html

SOURCE POQ.gg

TGS Esports Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Reverse Takeover and Agreement for $1,000,000 Loan

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TGS Esports Inc. (" TGS " or the " Company ") (TSXV: TGS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated February 16, 2022 with respect to a potential business combination (the " Transaction ") with certain subsidiaries (the " Media Subsidiaries ") of an arm's length entertainment, travel and media company (the " MediaCo ") which would result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of MediaCo. The final structure and terms of the Transaction have not yet been finalized, and remain subject to conditions including due diligence of the parties and receipt by the parties of tax, corporate, and securities law advice.

Esports Entertainment Group's EGL Club Clash to be Aired Worldwide on ESTV

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) ("EEG" or the "Company") announced today that its EGL Club Clash program will be aired worldwide on EsportsTV ("ESTV"). EGL Club Clash gives fans the opportunity to play on behalf of their favorite professional sports organization to prove which team has the greatest gamers.

EGL Club Clash includes gamers representing the National Football League's New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Chargers; the National Basketball Association's Cleveland Cavaliers; and Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution.

Metaversal Partners with Crypt TV to Launch "Monster Fight Club," NFTs Inspired by Popular Characters from the Crypt TV Universe

Metaversal today announced its partnership with Crypt TV the television horror studio with a Youtube subscriber base that is almost 4-million strong. The companies will launch Monster Fight Club a collection of 10,000 NFTs inspired by Crypt TV's Monster Universe, allowing fans to own a monster and benefit from the success of its IP. With Monster Fight Club, Crypt TV will evolve from a Web2 company to a Web3 one, fully embracing NFTs as the future of IP creation and ownership.

Founded in 2015 by Jack Davis and Eli Roth , Crypt TV's Monster Universe has grown to television, podcasts, live events and more with GIRL IN THE WOODS on Peacock directed by Krysten Ritter and film with CHHORII debuting as the #1 film in India for Amazon Prime. Crypt TV monsters were featured at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando in 2021. Crypt TV also released its first podcast based on its original monster MORDEO with iHeartPodcasts and Blumhouse Productions. Crypt TV investors include Lerer Hippeau, Advancit Capital, NBCUniversal, and Blumhouse Productions--its first investor that also serves as a strategic partner.

"Crypt's IP has been adapted at the highest levels of television, live events and video games but nothing excites me more than our entry into NFTs. I truly believe NFTs and Web3 could set off a new era of IP creation, community development and restack the deck in favor of creators," said Jack Davis , CEO of Crypt TV. "When I started Crypt in 2015 I did so wanting to create IP for a new generation of internet consumers. With this step to NFTs, I feel we are closer than ever to fulfilling our original mission."

"Metaversal is thrilled to work with Crypt TV, the pioneer of internet horror content, and bring it into the open metaverse," said Yossi Hasson , CEO of Metaversal. "There are infinite possibilities for those who join the Monster Fight Club community and share in this collective experience."

You can view a promo video for the launch of Monster Fight Club here .

Horror fans are encouraged to embrace the monster inside them and choose the character they relate to the most. They can mint 10 of their favorite Crypt TV monsters as Monster Fight Club NFTs: The Birch, Brute, Cakeman, Fluffy, Harclaw, Look-See, Miss Annity, Mordeo, The Thing, or Walter.

Each NFT is a 1/1 and has a different rarity based on combinations of backgrounds,skin textures and other features. Future drops include Tormented Crystal NFTs that can be forged with a monster to make them stronger and upgrade one of seven characteristics: power, vitality, intelligence, agility, stealth, terror, and a unique supernatural trait.

Monster Fight Club NFT holders will receive a collectible NFT card of their monster, with utility that includes the ability to create a profile pic (PFP), ticketing features, a downloadable 3D monster file to use in the metaverse, and much more.

Additionally, generative gaming will be the next extension of Monster Fight Club. Each monster has its own tribe, where NFT holders control its IP and how its story evolves. There are infinite ways the tribes work, including competing against each other, aka "the Fight club", playing games together, hosting real-world events, and even raising funds to make movies about them. Crypt TV lore will also influence how the epic story of each monster unfolds.

Monster Fight Club NFTs will be available via Mint Passes, sold on March 9th , 16th, and 23rd, are redeemable within 48 hours of purchase on OpenSea. Mint passes are also rewarded to active participants who help build Crypt TV's community on Twitter and in Discord. The Mint Passes are NFTs, themselves, and thus can be traded too. A public sale will follow on March 30 .

Both CryptTV and Metaversal are cultivating a Web3 community on Discord to authentically invite fans into the project, featuring weekly events such as art contests and giveaways.

About Metaversal
Metaversal is an innovative holding company that combines a venture studio and investment firm focused on NFTs. It co-produces, curates, and invests in iconic NFT projects and the key technology that unlocks the open metaverse. Metaversal's mission is to invest in the infinite stories of our culture.

About Crypt TV
Crypt TV is a genre IP and global multi-media company growing the next generation of iconic monsters for gen-Z. Most recently, Crypt brought its IP to major television with the new Peacock Original Series THE GIRL IN THE WOODS helmed by director Krysten Ritter and with its partnership bringing three of its iconic characters - The Look-See, Mordeo & The Birch - to Dead by Daylight , the biggest horror video game. Crypt's original Indian horror movie CHHORII was the number one streamed movie on Amazon Prime the week of release. Previously Crypt produced Facebook Watch's first ever scripted slate of five original series , including THE BIRCH now in its second season, and produced original installments for Netflix's Anthology DON'T WATCH THIS. Crypt TV was co-founded by CEO Jack Davis and filmmaker Eli Roth with Blumhouse Productions and NBCUniversal as investors and key strategic partners.

Media Contact:
Rajasri Narasimhan
330108@email4pr.com
910-554-5519

Monster Fight Club Hero Image

Metaversal Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaversal-partners-with-crypt-tv-to-launch-monster-fight-club-nfts-inspired-by-popular-characters-from-the-crypt-tv-universe-301485047.html

SOURCE Metaversal

