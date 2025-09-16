Cherokee Nation Businesses Transforms Recruiting with Oracle-Powered AI

Nation's largest Native American tribe has optimized recruiting efficiency, improved talent acquisition, and enhanced the candidate experience with Oracle Cloud HCM
Cherokee Nation Businesses the tribally owned holding company of the largest Native American tribe in the U.S., Cherokee Nation has leveraged advanced AI capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to modernize HR processes, improve talent acquisition, enhance the candidate experience, and further its mission of promoting the economic well-being of the Cherokee Nation.
With a workforce of more than 10,000 employees across a diverse portfolio of industries, including hospitality, health services, technology, and government contracting, Cherokee Nation Businesses needed a scalable, AI-powered HR solution to optimize recruiting processes and support its evolving business needs. Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting and Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting Booster , part of Oracle Cloud HCM, enabled Cherokee Nation Businesses to streamline hiring processes, boost recruiting efficiency, and improve productivity.
"AI has become essential in helping us identify and engage the right candidates faster," said Julie Schnepel , manager, HR systems at Cherokee Nation Businesses. "The embedded generative and agentic AI capabilities within Oracle Recruiting and Oracle Recruiting Booster have been instrumental in automating repetitive tasks, personalizing candidate outreach, and enabling more informed hiring decisions – ultimately helping us to create new opportunities for Cherokees in every generation."
Advanced AI embedded in Oracle Recruiting and Oracle Recruiting Booster has helped Cherokee Nation Businesses to improve efficiency and deliver more personalized, responsive candidate experiences. For example, the AI-powered candidate messaging assistant, which helps hiring teams generate personalized messages to candidates, has saved Cherokee Nation Businesses' recruiters 30–45 minutes per day, nearly four hours per week. Additionally, AI-powered job fit feedback has generated nearly 200,000 personalized job fit assessments since implementation, helping candidates identify the roles they are most qualified for, and Cherokee Nation Businesses fill critical roles faster.
Cherokee Nation Businesses was recently named the winner of the "GenAI Applications Innovation Award for North America " at the 2025 Oracle Excellence Awards . The award honors organizations using generative AI capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to solve real-world challenges and drive measurable impact through innovation.
"In today's competitive talent landscape, where organizations are struggling to find and engage the right candidates quickly, Cherokee Nation Businesses is a powerful example of how forward-thinking employers are using AI to reimagine recruiting and elevate the candidate experience," said Nagaraj Nadendla , senior vice president, product development at Oracle. "By leveraging embedded AI in Oracle Cloud HCM, Cherokee Nation Businesses has driven significant business value by streamlining hiring, accelerating decision-making, and creating meaningful opportunities that support its mission and its people – today and for generations."
Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite , Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across an organization with a native employee experience platform and embedded AI capabilities. By connecting all people, work, and skills data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations.
For additional information on Oracle Cloud HCM applications, visit oracle.com/hcm .
About Cherokee Nation Businesses
Cherokee Nation Businesses is the tribally owned holding company of the Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the United States . Cherokee Nation Businesses manages a diverse portfolio of companies operating in industries such as hospitality, government contracting, healthcare, technology, real estate, and environmental services. With more than 10,000 employees, Cherokee Nation Businesses mission is to drive economic development, create jobs, and generate revenue to support programs and services that improve the quality of life for Cherokee citizens.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cherokee-nation-businesses-transforms-recruiting-with-oracle-powered-ai-302557264.html
SOURCE Oracle