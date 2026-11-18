The expanded deployment combines Microsoft Azure's global cloud and networking infrastructure with Check Point SASE to support greater scale, performance, and resilience for distributed environments
Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to deploy Check Point SASE on Microsoft Azure. The collaboration will enable enterprises to scale secure access across global environments with greater performance, resilience, and centralized control, while advancing Zero Trust, AI adoption, and identity-driven security.
As organizations consolidate networking and security through SASE, and as distributed workforces and AI-driven traffic push more demand to the edge, the underlying cloud infrastructure has become critical to delivering consistent connectivity, policy enforcement, and user experience at enterprise scale. By building on Microsoft Azure, Check Point is extending the cloud foundation of Check Point SASE to support larger deployments, broader geographic reach, and more flexible traffic routing across the SASE mesh.
The expansion builds on Check Point's broader collaboration with Microsoft across enterprise and AI security. A member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Check Point recently became a Solutions Partner with certified software. Earlier this year, Check Point announced an upcoming integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio to help organizations securely build and deploy generative AI agents with embedded protection, governance, compliance, and threat prevention.
"Enterprise SASE deployments are becoming larger, more distributed, and increasingly performance-sensitive," said Amit Bareket, Vice President of Cloud & SASE Customer Experience at Check Point Software Technologies. "Expanding our collaboration with Microsoft allows us to better support complex global environments, from large user populations to high-throughput sites, while maintaining the centralized management and prevention-first security customers expect from Check Point."
"As enterprises modernize secure access for distributed users and applications, cloud infrastructure and identity are critical to delivering consistent performance and protection at scale," said Anne Sheehan, Vice President, Enterprise Partner Sales, EMEA at Microsoft. "Our relationship with Check Point helps customers extend secure access across global environments, combining Microsoft Azure's trusted cloud platform with Check Point's prevention-first security to support Zero Trust, protect sensitive data, and enable confident AI adoption."
The expanded deployment of Check Point SASE on Microsoft Azure is expected to provide:
- An expanded Check Point SASE footprint supported by 48 additional Microsoft Azure Points of Presence (PoPs)
- Identity-centric Zero Trust architecture through integration with Microsoft Entra
- Use of the Microsoft global network, with direct interconnection to more than 4,000 internet partners, to support the Check Point SASE deployment Optimized, location-aware routing to Microsoft 365 and Azure, with administrator control over entry and exit points across the SASE mesh
- Integrated AI security to discover, govern, and protect AI applications, agents, and AI-driven workflows across the enterprise
- Access to the Check Point SASE platform, including Check Point Private Access, Check Point Internet Access, and Check Point SaaS Security
Check Point SASE delivers industry-leading threat prevention, achieving a 99.8% malware block rate in Miercom's 2026 Hybrid Mesh Network Security Competitive Assessment. It also delivered the fastest average secure browsing speed among the solutions tested, reaching 1.13 Gbps. With hybrid secure internet access, users connect directly to the internet while critical protections remain enforced on the device.
Availability
Check Point SASE is expected to become available through Microsoft Marketplace in the first half of 2027, simplifying procurement, accelerating deployment, and enabling enterprises to maximize their existing Microsoft cloud investments.
Customers interested in the new SASE infrastructure should contact their Check Point representative to discuss early availability, onboarding timelines, and deployment options.
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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
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SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies