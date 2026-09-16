Chase Expands Ultimate Rewards® with New "Invest Your Points" Feature

New redemption option connects Ultimate Rewards with accessible investing, expanding the program's flexibility and highlighting J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing's client-first features
Chase today announced an expansion of the Ultimate Rewards program with "Invest Your Points," giving eligible cardmembers a new way to redeem points for cash to invest in an eligible J.P. Morgan Wealth Management account. Customers can now redeem their points for cash to invest in an eligible J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account or work with a J.P. Morgan advisor to invest in a taxable investment account.
"Cardmembers already have a lot of ways to use Ultimate Rewards, from travel to cash back, and every new option makes the program even more valuable," said Chris Reagan, President of Branded Cards at Chase. "Now, they can also put their rewards toward investing and their financial goals, in one connected digital experience."
Once points are redeemed for cash, customers can choose how to invest based on their own goals and risk tolerance. For customers with a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account, the ‘Invest Your Points' experience is available through the Chase Mobile ® app and Chase.com, allowing them to manage their rewards and investing activity in one connected digital experience.
Ultimate Rewards points-earning cards include the Chase Freedom, Chase Ink and Chase Sapphire card portfolios. Additional ways to redeem Ultimate Rewards points include travel, cash back, statement credits, gift cards and more, depending on the card.
"Our goal is to make investing more accessible, more intuitive and more connected to the way clients already handle their finances," said Paul Vienick, Head of Online Investing at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. "Giving clients the ability to invest with Ultimate Rewards points helps them manage their financial lives – and their investments – all in one place."
With J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing, clients enjoy unlimited commission-free online trades 1 on thousands of stocks, ETFs, mutual funds and treasuries in the Chase Mobile ® app and on Chase.com. Customers can manage, move and invest with fewer steps and greater convenience. New customers can earn up to $1,000 when they open and fund an eligible account with qualifying new money.
To learn more about Chase's credit cards and Ultimate Rewards, please visit www.creditcards.chase.com .
For more information about J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing, please visit www.chase.com/personal/investments/online-investing . For more information about working with a J.P. Morgan advisor, please visit www.chase.com/personal/investments/advisor-services .
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $5 trillion and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. Chase serves more than 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 14,500 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management
J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $5 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has over 6,000 advisors and ~$1.4 trillion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our 5,100 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorgan.com/wealth and follow J.P. Morgan Wealth Management on LinkedIn and @JPMWealth on Instagram.
J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which offers investment products and services through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC . Insurance products are made available through Chase Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA), a licensed insurance agency, doing business as Chase Insurance Agency Services, Inc. in Florida. Certain custody and other services are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB). JPMS, CIA and JPMCB are affiliated companies under the common control of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Products not available in all states 2 .
© 2026 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
1 Commission-free online trades apply to trading in U.S.-listed stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and options. Options trades are subject to a $0.65 per-contract fee. Other fees and charges may apply, including but not limited to fees intended to offset fees charged by certain regulatory bodies. There are costs associated with owning certain investments, including mutual funds and ETFs. Offer terms and pricing are subject to change and/or termination. Other fees and restrictions (including account types) apply. See chase.com/online-investing-pricing for terms and conditions.
2 INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE:
NOT FDIC INSURED
NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY
NOT A DEPOSIT OR OTHER OBLIGATION OF, OR GUARANTEED BY, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES
SUBJECT TO INVESTMENT RISKS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE LOSS OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INVESTED
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916688515/en/
Media Contacts
Elizabeth Janis, Chase Card Services
elizabeth.janis@chase.com
Ivanica Skalko, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management
Ivanica.skalko@jpmorgan.com