Chase Accelerates Support for the Next Generation with Modern Banking Solutions

New research and young adult feedback are guiding enhancements that deliver greater value, stronger protections and support on their terms
Chase today announced accelerated efforts to better serve young adults ages 18–24 and customers new to banking, with products, experiences and support designed around how they manage money, build credit and plan for the future.
"Young adults are telling us exactly what they want from their bank: make it easy, keep it safe and be there when it matters," said Matt Gromada, head of emerging growth segments at Chase . "We're doing a lot of listening—and we're building alongside them."
For many young adults, financial stress is high, and small steps can make a big difference. Chase is investing across products and experiences to deliver more value, control and convenience—with support on customers' terms.
"Today's young adults don't fit the ‘college student' storyline," said Steve Goodman, head of product for Chase consumer banking. "Nearly 30 million are new to banking and building independence, and only about 40% are in school. We're accelerating investments across Chase to reflect how they live and earn—and to deliver the right support as needs evolve."
New research highlights what young adults want from their bank
Young adults want a bank that fits how they live: digital every day, in-person when it matters and built to help them stay on track. A survey found:
- Digital-first, not digital-only: about 1 in 2 (49%) say strong mobile tools and in-person access are equally important.
- Savings pressure is real : 64% say they can't build savings or rely on financial support to make ends meet.
- The American Dream is shifting toward stability: for young adults, it's led by building a successful career (56%) and achieving financial independence (53%); half (50%) define it as affording daily expenses without stress.
- Convenience counts: 43% prioritize ATM access and availability when choosing a bank.
Everyday products built for how young adults want to manage their money
Grounded in what young adults say they need most, Chase's approach is anchored in four pillars: a compelling, easy-to-understand product set; practical education and resources designed for on-the-go access; everyday convenience through a modern digital experience, paired with in-person support and expert guidance; all backed by Chase's strength and security.
Chase is expanding its lineup of simple, transparent accounts and tools that help young adults and customers new to banking build healthy habits and credit from day one.
- Secure Banking : a simple checking account designed to help young adults manage everyday spending and stay on track. Built for peace of mind, Secure Banking account holders can only spend the money they have so there are no overdraft fees, no fees for money orders or cashier's checks, direct deposit up to two days early, plus identity monitoring and budgeting/spending tools. To make it even more accessible, Chase has expanded the monthly service fee waiver to all customers ages 17–24, whether they are in college, working or taking another path. Secure Banking also now supports incoming wire transfers and allows 17-year-olds to open accounts in-branch.
- Chase Savings : extends the existing monthly service fee waiver for customers under 18 through age 24.
- Freedom Rise® Credit Card : designed for new-to-credit customers—including young adults—who want to start building credit responsibly.
- Credit Journey: helps customers understand where their credit stands, what's influencing it, track progress over time and take practical steps toward stronger credit and greater financial independence.
- New mobile app experience for young adults: co-created with customers ages 18–24, this enhanced Chase app experience is designed to make everyday money management faster and easier. The updated home screen brings key actions to the forefront, including quicker access to recent transactions, a reimagined wallet, prominent Zelle access and easy external account linking. It also features a refreshed monthly spend view and contextual next steps that help customers save automatically, stay on track with spending, build credit and manage payments over time.
Financial health education and resources
Chase is expanding practical education and resources that young adults say they want most: quick, clear guidance on everyday money decisions. Through Chase Money Skills and other learning modules, customers can access bite‑sized content on topics like budgeting, building credit and managing bills alongside tools that translate guidance into action. Customers can also access in-person financial health workshops led by Chase Community Managers in communities across the country.
Convenience and access—digital day-to-day, in‑person when it matters
"Young adults are digital‑first, but not digital‑only," said Gromada. "By pairing a modern app experience with the nation's largest branch network, we offer the best of both worlds: speed and convenience every day, plus expert guidance when life gets more complicated. And as young adults' lives and goals evolve, Chase is there when they're ready—whether that's preparing to buy a car, start investing or launch a small business."
Chase is expanding in-person support to complement digital banking—bringing more expert help into local communities through our expansive branch network and by offering flexible workshop options (in-person, virtual and hybrid). In communities nationwide, Community Managers partner with nonprofits, schools, universities and small businesses to deliver practical financial health education through interactive workshops using the Chase Money Skills curriculum, covering essentials like banking basics, budgeting and saving, building and managing credit, and fraud and scam prevention.
Customers can handle most tasks in the app and online, while having options to meet in person for advice or to solve problems quickly. Chase operates more than 5,000 branches and nearly 15,000 ATMs nationwide and is the only bank with branches in all lower 48 states. In branches, more than 40,000 trained experts and 160 Community Managers focus on guidance—not products—across neighborhoods and campuses. Customers also benefit from 24/7 fraud monitoring and a global presence that supports travel and study abroad.
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $4.9 trillion and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. Chase serves nearly 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260505877751/en/
Iba Reller: iba.reller@jpmorgan.com