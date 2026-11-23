Mike Verdeschi, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2026 Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 9:20 9:55 AM ET.
A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at schwabevents.com/corporation .
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 40.4 million active brokerage accounts, 5.9 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.5 million banking accounts, and $13.27 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2026. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123997927/en/
Investor contact:
Kartik Sharma
817-662-7648
Media contact:
Mayura Hooper
415-667-1525