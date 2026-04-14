Charles Schwab Invites the Industry to Come Together for National Investing Day

Charles Schwab & Co. is inviting firms across the financial services industry to join in the second annual National Investing Day, a collective opportunity to educate people about the power of investing and help them build confidence in their financial futures.
Taking place May 1, National Investing Day is designed as a shared moment for financial institutions, advisors and organizations to engage people wherever they are on their investing journey, spotlighting the enduring value of long-term investing and the role education plays in helping investors get invested and stay invested with confidence over time. This year's efforts focus on strengthening investor understanding and promoting the importance of long-term financial engagement across generations.
To broaden awareness and participation in its second year, Schwab is expanding the initiative in collaboration with the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). Together, the organizations are bringing the industry together around a shared belief: Accessible, credible investor education can empower individuals of all ages to make informed decisions and pursue their long-term goals.
SIFMA, the trade association for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers operating in the U.S. and global capital markets, will invite its members to mark National Investing Day.
"National Investing Day is a time for our industry to come together around our shared belief that investing becomes more accessible through education," said Lisa Hunt, Managing Director, Head of International Services at Charles Schwab and a board member of SIFMA and the SIFMA Foundation. "It's an opportunity to provide access and education so people are empowered to get invested for the long term. We urge our peers and partners to join us in this mission and thank SIFMA for their support."
The initiative builds on the Charles Schwab Foundation's longtime commitment to advancing financial literacy through partnerships with nonprofits, including the SIFMA Foundation, that reach young people with educational resources focused on the long-term value of saving, investing and building wealth. The Charles Schwab Foundation, along with SIFMA and the SIFMA Foundation, is a sponsor of the Capitol Hill Challenge, a flagship national competition that expands access to financial education for students in high-needs schools across the country.
National Investing Day is a collective celebration rooted in Schwab's founding belief that investing is a pathway to financial freedom. Inspired by Founder and Co-Chairman Charles (Chuck) Schwab, last year's inaugural National Investing Day coincided with the 50th anniversary of May 1, 1975 — the day the Securities and Exchange Commission eliminated fixed commission rates.
About National Investing Day
National Investing Day is an industrywide initiative dedicated to advancing investor education and highlighting the power of long-term investing. Founded by Charles Schwab & Co and observed annually May 1, the day provides a shared opportunity for financial firms, advisors and organizations to help people of all ages and experience levels get invested — and stay invested — by building financial confidence and understanding over time.
To learn about National Investing Day, visit: www.aboutschwab.com/national-investing-day
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn .
Disclosures:
1015: Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.
2312: This material is intended for informational purposes only. This should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice.
3948: Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. and SIFMA are separate unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for each other's services or policies.
1804: Charles Schwab Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, private foundation funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation. It is not part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. or its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. The Foundation and The Charles Schwab Corporation and its affiliates are unaffiliated with SIFMA Foundation.
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Adam Bromberg
Charles Schwab
Phone: 703-996-6646