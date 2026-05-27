Charles Schwab Foundation Launches Schwab Moneywise Momentum Grants as Part of a $20 Million Multi-Year Commitment to Financial Education

New $2 million grant program will help expand access to practical financial education nationwide
Charles Schwab Foundation announced an open call for nonprofit organizations to apply for Schwab Moneywise Momentum Grants, a new annual grant program designed to support fresh thinking and creative solutions that help people build financial knowledge and confidence to make informed money decisions.
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Charles Schwab Foundation announced an open call for nonprofit organizations to apply for Schwab Moneywise Momentum Grants, a new annual grant program designed to support fresh thinking and creative solutions that help people build financial knowledge and confidence to make informed money decisions. Financial literacy is a cornerstone of long-term financial well-being, yet too many people, especially young people, still lack access to trustworthy, practical financial education. Schwab's commitment is rooted in the belief that when people have the skills to make informed decisions about their money, they can create greater stability for themselves, their families, and their communities.
Financial literacy is a cornerstone of long-term financial well-being, yet too many people, especially young people, still lack access to trustworthy, practical financial education. Schwab's commitment is rooted in the belief that when people have the skills to make informed decisions about their money, they can create greater stability for themselves, their families, and their communities.
Key facts about the Schwab Moneywise Momentum Grants initiative:
- Charles Schwab Foundation is currently accepting applications for Schwab Moneywise Momentum Grants, a new annual grant program supporting nonprofit organizations advancing financial literacy and financial education nationwide.
- Schwab Moneywise Momentum Grants will provide up to $2 million in annual funding for innovative non-profit led solutions that expand access to practical financial education, address unmet needs, reach learners in new ways, and help people build financial knowledge and confidence through trustworthy financial education resources.
- The grant program is part of Charles Schwab Foundation's broader $20 million multi-year commitment to advancing financial education and long-term financial well-being across the United States.
- Schwab Moneywise Momentum Grants complement the Foundation's existing national partnerships with organizations including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, DonorsChoose, Girl Scouts of America, Junior Achievement USA, National 4-H Council, and SIFMA Foundation.
"Too many people still lack access to the kind of practical financial education that can make a real difference in their lives," said Chris Wyse, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Charles Schwab and President and Chair of Charles Schwab Foundation. "Schwab has a long history of challenging that status quo, and through Schwab Moneywise Momentum Grants we're doubling down on that commitment by investing in the organizations and ideas that are finding new ways to reach people who need it most."
How to Apply
Eligible nonprofit organizations can submit a Letter of Interest (LOI) through the online grant portal now through July 31, 2026. Selected organizations will be invited to submit a full application, with grant awards expected to be announced in November. Learn more about program details, eligibility requirements, and how to apply.
In addition to the new Schwab Moneywise Momentum Grants, Charles Schwab Foundation's grantmaking includes multi-year national partnerships with leading youth-serving organizations that deliver hands-on financial learning, as well as university grants that strengthen financial planning education and career pathways, alongside grants to local nonprofits that understand and respond to community needs. Through these efforts and its broader grantmaking, Schwab supports organizations and ideas that expand access to financial knowledge and help people and communities prosper.
About Charles Schwab Foundation
Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)3. Its mission is to help people of all backgrounds achieve brighter futures by advancing financial literacy and fostering stronger communities. More information is available at www.schwabmoneywise.com/foundation .
Charles Schwab Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, private foundation funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation. It is not part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. or its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. The Foundation and The Charles Schwab Corporation and its affiliates are unaffiliated with SIFMA Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Girls Scouts of the USA, DonorsChoose, Junior Achievement USA, and National 4-H Council.
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Media contact: Stephanie Corns
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