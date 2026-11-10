Charles Schwab Employees Pack More Than One Million Meals and Support Communities Nationwide During Annual Season of Giving

Employees across the country joined Harvest Pack volunteer events while Charles Schwab Foundation awarded $300,000 in grants to local hunger-relief organizations.

Key Takeaways:

  • More than 4,000 Schwab employees came together during Season of Giving to support individuals and families in their local communities.
  • Employees packed more than one million meals through Harvest Pack volunteer events nationwide.
  • Charles Schwab Foundation awarded $300,000 in grants to local hunger-relief organizations to help meet community needs year-round.

Charles Schwab employees and Charles Schwab Foundation came together to support communities nationwide through a combination of volunteer service and charitable giving during the company's annual Season of Giving, November 2-18. More than 4,000 employees participated in Harvest Pack meal-packing events across Schwab employment centers nationwide, helping pack more than one million meals for local communities. Charles Schwab Foundation also awarded $300,000 in grants to 14 nonprofits supporting hunger-relief efforts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110899863/en/

Charles Schwab employees and Charles Schwab Foundation came together to support communities nationwide through a combination of volunteer service and charitable giving during the company's annual Season of Giving, November 2-18. More than 4,000 employees participated in Harvest Pack meal-packing events across Schwab employment centers nationwide, helping pack more than one million meals for local communities.

Charles Schwab employees and Charles Schwab Foundation came together to support communities nationwide through a combination of volunteer service and charitable giving during the company's annual Season of Giving, November 2-18. More than 4,000 employees participated in Harvest Pack meal-packing events across Schwab employment centers nationwide, helping pack more than one million meals for local communities.

"One of the things that makes Season of Giving so special is that employees can see the impact right in their own communities," said Chris Wyse, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Charles Schwab and President and Chair of Charles Schwab Foundation. "We're invested in the communities where our employees live and work. Whether they're packing meals, volunteering their time, or supporting local nonprofits, Schwabbies show up for their neighbors and help strengthen the communities we call home."

Meals packed during the events were distributed through local organizations serving individuals and families in communities across the country. Foundation grants will provide additional support to nonprofits working year-round to help meet local needs.

"When volunteers come together to pack meals, they're doing more than filling boxes. They're helping make sure children, families, and older adults in their communities have access to nutritious food," said William McNally, executive director of Harvest Pack. "The scale of Schwab's participation means more meals on pantry shelves, more support for local food programs and, ultimately, more people getting the help they need."

Season of Giving is part of Schwab's broader commitment to supporting local communities through employee volunteerism, charitable giving, and nonprofit partnerships. Throughout the year, Schwab employees support local organizations through initiatives including Volunteer Week, skills-based volunteering, paid time off to volunteer, and other community engagement opportunities.

Learn more at https://www.aboutschwab.com/season-of-giving .

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About Charles Schwab Foundation

Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3). Its mission is to help people of all backgrounds achieve brighter futures by advancing financial literacy and fostering stronger communities. More information is available at www.schwabmoneywise.com/foundation .

1126-S9GS

MEDIA CONTACT:
Stephanie Corns
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-539-7001
Email: stephanie.corns@schwab.com

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