Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

Brossard, Quebec, August 29, 2025 - TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play company focused on ultra-pure green hydrogen production and distribution today announces its financial and operational results for the three and six-month periods ending June 30, 2025.
Construction of the Sorel-Tracy facility has started. Hydro-Québec, the provincial energy distributor, has completed the electrical interconnection and metering, the town has connected the water supply, and contractors have started civil construction works, remaining on track to start production this fall.
Q2 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:
Net loss decreased by 39% to $444,542 in the 3-months period ending June 30, 2025, down from $729,425 in Q2 2024 (activities still tightening general and administrative expenses).
First recognition of revenues following the advancement of activities from the Master Collaborative Agreement to support the deployment of a Malaysian green hydrogen project development announced in Q2 2025.
The Company has closed units for debt settlement of $1,273,702, shares for the management debt settlement of $310,000 and exercises of warrants totalling $575,022 ($223,378 in Q2 2024).
The Company announced the signing of a term sheet for a construction capital facility of up to US $50 million; and
The Company announced it has executed an offtake agreement with a US Tier One industrial gases producer to expand its offerings to customers and generate immediate revenues from a diversified source.
Charbone's disciplined financial management and new strategic partnerships position the company to achieve its vision of becoming a North American leader in green hydrogen and industrial gases distribution networks. These advancements underscore its commitment to being a game-changer in the energy transition.
Management is motivated to keep working on structuring deals to preserve cash," said Benoit Veilleux, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of CHARBONE . "CHARBONE is moving into execution mode to unlock its strong growth potential in the short term .
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
CHARBONE is an integrated company specialized in Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and the Asia-Pacific region. It is developing a modular network of green hydrogen production while partnering with industry players to supply helium and other specialty gases without the need to build costly new plants. This disciplined strategy diversifies revenue streams, reduces risks, and increases flexibility. The CHARBONE group is publicly listed in North America and Europe on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contact Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
