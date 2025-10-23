CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 23, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, announces generation of revenues with the first delivery of 161,000 cubic feet of helium to an independent distributor in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This milestone marks the launch of CHARBONE's Helium Division and its integration into the North American specialty industrial gases supply chain.
The delivery was completed using a newly commissioned Type 1 tube trailer dedicated to helium, underscoring CHARBONE's commitment to logistics reliability and the security of ultra-high‑purity gas supply.
Concurrently, CHARBONE entered into a three (3)-year supply agreement with the independent distributor, ensuring a reliable supply of several million cubic feet of helium to the Ontario market. The agreement is a strategic step in diversifying CHARBONE's product portfolio, which includes hydrogen, helium and other value-added gases.
" This first delivery to the GTA demonstrates CHARBONE's ability to expand alongside our hydrogen platform and meet growing Canadian demand for specialty gases ," said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . " We aim to provide a strong new alternative for independent distributors across Canada ."
According to projections, the global helium market is expected to grow by USD 2 billion between 2024 and 2030 , representing an average annual growth rate of 6.7%.
CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
|
Contact Charbone Corporation
|
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
|
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.