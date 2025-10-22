CHARBONE Announces the Reception of the Main Components at the Sorel-Tracy Site and the Launch of Civil Works

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 22, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases is pleased to announce the safe and incident-free reception of all major components of its production equipment at the Sorel-Tracy site.
This delivery marks a decisive step in the progress of the project: the mobilization of the site teams will continue this week to allow the official launch of civil works on Monday, October 27, 2025 , the first phase of operations leading to the complete reinstallation of the equipment, connection and commissioning scheduled for November 2025 .
" We are extremely proud of the exemplary work of our internal teams and our specialized technical partners, who ensured the transfer and reception of the equipment without the slightest incident and in compliance with the highest safety standards ," declared Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . " The arrival of the components at our site in Sorel-Tracy marks a concrete step towards the local production of clean UHP hydrogen and confirms the rigor of our modular project approach. Each milestone brings us closer to a historic commissioning for Quebec and for the entire Canadian industrial gas sector ."
This step is a continuation of the strategic transaction announced on October 7, 2025 , through which CHARBONE secured hydrogen production assets. This acquisition allows the Company to significantly reduce its capital costs , while accelerating its time to market through the integration of already proven and efficient equipment .
CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contact Charbone Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
