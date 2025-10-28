CHARBONE Announces the Official Start of Civil Construction Work in Sorel-Tracy, in Line with the Announced Schedule

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 28, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce that civil construction work officially began yesterday, October 27, 2025, at the Sorel-Tracy site in accordance with the timeline presented in the Company's October 22 press release.
This milestone marks the concrete launch of the construction phase for CHARBONE's first clean UHP hydrogen production module in Quebec. The work involves the complete preparation of technical infrastructure and the installation of foundations required for the reassembly of the main equipment, the delivery of which was successfully completed earlier this month.
" We are extremely proud to see the project progressing exactly according to plan, thanks to the outstanding commitment of our teams and partners ," said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . " The start of civil construction work brings our vision of local, decarbonized clean UHP hydrogen production in Quebec to life. Each milestone achieved brings us closer to commissioning in November and to the broader deployment of our modular model ."
CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
|
Contact Charbone Corporation
|
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
|
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.