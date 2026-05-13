CHAMPION IRON PROVIDES NOTICE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FINANCIAL YEAR 2026 RESULTS WITH CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST DETAILS

SYDNEY, May 14, 2026 - Champion Iron Limited (ASX: CIA) (TSX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on May 28, 2026, at 9:00 AM (Montréal time) May 28, 2026 at 11:00 PM (Sydney time) with its senior management, during which they will review the Company's 2026 fourth quarter and financial year operational and financial results.

Champion's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, will be released prior to the conference call and webcast, and will be available in the "Financial & Regulatory Reports" section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com, under the Company's profile on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations.

Access to the Conference Call:

Tel. local & overseas:

(+1) 416 945 7677

Tel. North America:

(+1) 888 699 1199

Tel. Australia:

(+61) 2 8017 1385

Webcast:

www.championiron.com/investors

Replay overseas:

(+1) 289 819 1450

Replay N. America:

(+1) 888 660 6345

Replay passcode:

43604 #

Replay expiration:

Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 11:59 PM (Montréal time) /
Friday, June 5, 2026, at 1:59 PM (Sydney time)

About Champion Iron Limited
Champion is a high-purity iron ore producer with operations in Canada and Norway. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., Champion owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 kilometres north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentration plants that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power, having a combined nameplate capacity of 15M wet metric tonnes per year that produce low contaminant high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with a proven ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality iron ore concentrate. Champion transports its iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec. Benefiting from one of the highest purity resources globally, Champion is investing to be able to upgrade up to half of the Bloom Lake's mine capacity to a direct reduction quality pellet feed iron ore with up to 69% Fe. Bloom Lake's high-grade and lower contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the P61 index (formerly the P62 index).

Champion also owns and operates Rana Gruber ASA, a Norwegian iron ore producer based in Mo i Rana, Nordland. With continuous production dating back to the 1960's, Rana Gruber produces approximately 1.8M dry metric tonnes per year of hematite and magnetite iron ore concentrates.

From its two operating mines, Champion has delivered iron ore concentrates to global markets, including China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to its producing mines, Champion holds a 51% interest in Kami Iron Mine Partnership, jointly owned with Nippon Steel Corporation and Sojitz Corporation, which owns the Kami Project. The Kami Project is located near available infrastructure, only 21 kilometres southeast of Bloom Lake. Champion also holds a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Cluster II properties, situated within 60 kilometres south of Bloom Lake.

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.

SOURCE Champion Iron Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/13/c4891.html

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