CHAMPION IRON ANNOUNCES FY2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

SYDNEY, August 27, 2026 - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in person on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 5:00 PM (Montréal time) Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 7:00 AM (Sydney time), all resolutions received the requisite majorities, by a vote by poll as set out below. The number of votes cast against Resolution 1 constitutes a "second strike" under Australian law. However, Resolution 2 (Conditional Spill Resolution) was not carried, as recommended by the board of directors.

Resolution

Votes
For

Votes
Against

Votes
Abstain/Exclude

1. Approval of the Remuneration
Report

251,815,638

(63.48 %)

144,889,606

(36.52 %)

38,271,033 (1)

2. Conditional Spill Resolution

5,986,801

(1.51 %)

390,668,076

(98.49 %)

38,321,400 (1)

3. Re-Election of Director
– Michael O'Keeffe

426,304,947

(98.03 %)

8,576,917

(1.97 %)

94,415 (2)

4. Re-Election of Director
– David Cataford

432,092,033

(99.36 %)

2,793,130

(0.64 %)

91,115 (2)

5. Re-Election of Director
– Gary Lawler

339,594,158

(78.09 %)

95,286,720

(21.91 %)

95,400 (2)

6. Re-Election of Director
– Michelle Cormier

349,195,657

(80.30 %)

85,681,876

(19.70 %)

98,745 (2)

7. Re-Election of Director
– Louise Grondin

361,355,994

(83.09 %)

73,521,927

(16.91 %)

98,357 (2)

8. Re-Election of Director
– Jyothish George

432,922,075

(99.55 %)

1,960,896

(0.45 %)

93,307 (2)

9. Re-Election of Director
– Ronnie Beevor

360,466,899

(82.89 %)

74,415,072

(17.11 %)

94,307 (2)

Notes:

(1) Represents votes held, directly or indirectly, by Champion's Key Management Personnel ("KMP") (as defined by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) and their closely related parties, whether as a shareholder or as a proxy, all of which were excluded from voting (other than if they acted as a proxy casting a directed vote), plus ordinary shares of the Company which abstained from voting. This does not include votes exercised by the Chair of the Meeting on the basis of an undirected proxy, where the proxy did not expressly direct the Chair how to vote on the resolution.



(2) Represents ordinary shares of the Company which abstained from voting. This does not include votes exercised by the Chair of the Meeting on the basis of an undirected proxy, where the proxy did not expressly direct the Chair how to vote on the resolution.

Ms. Jessica McDonald did not stand for re-election at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, the total number of ordinary shares of the Company represented in person or by proxy was 434,976,279 representing approximately 77.67% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Company.

For further details, visit the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion is a high-purity iron ore producer with operations in Canada and Norway. Through Quebec Iron Ore Inc., Champion owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 kilometres north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentration plants that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power, having a combined nameplate capacity of 15M wet metric tonnes per year that produce low contaminant high-purity iron ore concentrates with a proven ability to produce direct reduction grade quality iron ore concentrate. The iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake is transported by rail to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec. Benefiting from one of the highest purity resources globally, Champion is implementing a work program to be able to upgrade up to half of the Bloom Lake's mine capacity to a direct reduction quality pellet feed iron ore with up to 69% Fe. Bloom Lake's high-purity and lower contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the P61 index (formerly, the P62 index). Champion also owns and operates Rana Gruber AS, a Norwegian iron ore producer based in Mo i Rana, Nordland. With continuous production dating back to the 1960s, Rana Gruber produces approximately 1.8M dry metric tonnes per year of hematite and magnetite iron ore concentrates. Champion has delivered iron ore concentrates to global markets, including China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, North Africa and Canada. In addition to its producing mines, Champion holds a 51% interest in Kami Iron Mine Partnership, which is jointly owned with Nippon Steel Corporation and Sojitz Corporation, and through which the Kami Project is held. Located approximately 21 kilometres southeast of Bloom Lake, the Kami Project benefits from access to existing infrastructure. Champion also holds a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Cluster II properties, which are situated within 60 kilometres south of Bloom Lake.

For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.

SOURCE Champion Iron Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/26/c0340.html

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