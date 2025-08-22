CG1 Non-renounceable Pro-rata Entitlement Offer

CG1 Non-renounceable Pro-rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer

Download the PDF here.

carbonxt groupcg1:auasx:cg1tech investingcleantech investingCleantech Investing
CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)

Carbonxt Group


Keep reading...Show less

Purpose-built advanced carbon for healthier communities

Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Carbonxt Increases Stake in Kentucky Facility

Carbonxt Increases Stake in Kentucky Facility

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Increases Stake in Kentucky Facility

Download the PDF here.

Q3 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q3 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q3 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Additional A$1.5 M raised to support Kentucky Investment

Download the PDF here.

Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources: Establishing a Vertically Integrated Leader in High-purity Silica

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus To Replace Expired Base Shelf Prospectus

Westport Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus To Replace Expired Base Shelf Prospectus

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) announces it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (once filed in final form and received by the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities, the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, to replace its prior base shelf prospectus that expired on June 18, 2025.

The Shelf Prospectus, when made final, will allow Westport to offer up to USD$100,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, subscription receipts, warrants, debt securities, or units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus will be effective. The Shelf Prospectus will enable Westport to access new capital or issue securities in connection with strategic acquisitions if and when needed. The amount and timing of any future offerings or issuances will be based on the Company's financial requirements and market conditions at that time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Announces Stock Option, Deferred Share Unit And Restricted Share Unit Grants

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that a total of 1,152,104 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to a director and two officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The Options have an effective grant date of August 14, 2025, and are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.91 per common share, with 1/3 of the Options vesting every 12 months, over a 3-year period.

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Completes Fully Subscribed Life Offering

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3)is pleased to announce that is has issued a total of 15,000,000 units at price of $0.10 per unit under its LIFE Offering detailed in its June 30, 2025 news release, for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the offering the Company paid cash finder's fees of $43,062.

Keep reading...Show less
Tablet displaying virtual cooling towers with network connections, glowing bokeh in the background.

The Nuclear Nexus: Powering the Clean Energy Transition and the AI Revolution

The surge in energy-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) applications is driving focus on nuclear power.

Nuclear power offers a 24/7, carbon-free source of baseload electricity. And unlike intermittent clean energy sources like wind and solar, it requires significantly less land and fewer raw materials per unit of energy.

Meanwhile, nuclear fusion is a re-emerging cornerstone technology that could meet the twin challenges of decarbonizing the global economy while energizing the data centers needed to power the AI revolution.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Carbonxt Group
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Private Placement to Raise $510.8K

Alice Queen: Exploring High-grade Epithermal Gold with Near-term Production Potential

Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Related News

Copper Investing

Private Placement to Raise $510.8K

Gold Investing

Alice Queen: Exploring High-grade Epithermal Gold with Near-term Production Potential

Gold Investing

Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Gold Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Gold Investing

Positive Results Define Blue Heeler Target

Gold Investing

SAM Results Support Upcoming RC and Diamond Drilling

Gold Investing

Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results

×