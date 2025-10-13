The Cessna Citation Ascend landed today at Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas, marking its world debut at the 2025 National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). The aircraft, which flew to the show using sustainable aviation fuel, will be on display Tuesday, October 14 and Wednesday, 15 alongside other industry-leading Cessna Citation business jets.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013102318/en/
Cessna Citation Ascend makes world debut at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas (Photo Credit: Textron Aviation)
The Cessna Citation Ascend is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.
"We asked our customers what they wanted in this iconic aircraft, and our teams worked to bring their vision for the Citation Ascend to life," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. "With the aircraft making its debut at NBAA-BACE, visitors can see the new Garmin G5000 cockpit and experience the sleek new interior features including a flat floor, larger windows and wireless cabin management system."
Currently under development, the aircraft recently achieved a major milestone as the first production unit rolled out of the factory . Textron Aviation expects the aircraft to enter into service later this year following certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.
With more than 1,000 Cessna Citation 560XL series aircraft delivered since 2000, owners and operators appreciate the aircraft for its unparalleled combination of performance, comfort, ease of operation, range of mission capabilities and favorable operating efficiencies.
Textron Aviation's static display (AC_08) at Henderson Executive Airport will feature:
- The flagship Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet
- The best-selling midsize business jet, Cessna Citation Latitude
- The Cessna Citation Ascend featuring Gogo's Galileo HDX optional connectivity solution
- The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2
- And the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3 mockup
About the Cessna Citation Ascend
Textron Aviation designed the Citation Ascend based on customer feedback for ultimate performance and comfort.
With sleek and modern features, customers can enjoy many of the luxuries found in the best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Cessna Citation Longitude, including a flat floor to provide generous legroom and flexibility for passengers. The aircraft offers Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines designed to deliver fuel efficiency and increased thrust, as well as Garmin G5000 avionics that feature the latest software and hardware, including autothrottle technology. The Ascend also features a Honeywell RE100 [XL] Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) approved for unattended operations.
With 19 standard USB charging ports and three universal outlets throughout the aircraft, all crew and passengers have access to at least one charging port in the Citation Ascend. The aircraft can be configured for up to 12 passengers.
Learn more about the Citation Ascend at cessna.com/ascend .
About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013102318/en/
Media Contact
Kate Flavin
+1.316.252.7780
kflavin@txtav.com
txtav.com