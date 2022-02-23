Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: NuRAN Wireless Lucid Group, Inc. XTM, Inc. and Qualcomm, Inc. . Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest ...

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR), Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) and Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Cristiano Amon, CEO: "Accelerating Demand for Qualcomm Products and Services"
"...Demand for our products and solutions continues to accelerate, as our one technology road map is driving the growth of premium Android smartphones, as well as enabling the connected intelligent edge, which is driving digital transformation for the cloud connected economy…In IoT, we continue to see strong momentum, with revenue growth of 41% year-over-year in the first quarter across consumer, edge networking and industrial. In consumer IoT, our early investments, collaboration with Microsoft and the recent acquisition of NUVIA uniquely positions us to drive the PC industry transition to ARM-based computing for next-generation connected laptops…As the Metaverse opportunity materializes, we continue to build on our industry leadership position in VR and AR devices with key ecosystem players, including Meta and Microsoft…We recently expanded our portfolio to include 5G fixed wireless access solutions with extended range sub-6, and we're seeing strong traction…In industrial, we're still in the early phases of digital transformation across many industries. And demand for our solutions continues to accelerate…"
Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Earnings Highlights:
NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) CEO Francis Letourneau:
"Bringing Wireless Connectivity to Africa is a Billion Dollar Opportunity for NuRAN"
NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) CEO Francis Letourneau, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream is bringing wireless connectivity to Africa, enabling communications and internet for the last great untapped market of over 1 billion population. Francis shares how NRRWF's contracts with blue chip global telecom partners, position the company on path for over $220 million in annual recurring revenue, and potential billion dollar market valuation in the coming years.
Watch NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) NEXT SUPER STOCK video:
NRRWF provides telecom operators in Africa a turnkey "Network as a Service" (NaaS) infrastructure solution, specializing in rural and remote areas. NRRWF has developed carrier-grade mobile networks, and towers using solar power that are ideally suited for rural and remote environments in developing economies such as Africa where 300 million people have zero mobile coverage. Mobile connectivity in the developing world is a vital lifeline for healthcare, jobs, trade and education. NRRWF currently has contracts in place with blue chip telecom's like Orange S.A. for services in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, and with MTN Group in South Sudan for 2,492 sites, which it is now rolling out. These initial 10 year contracts are expected to generate $50 million annual revenues with EBITDA of 50%.

NRRWF plans to roll out to at least 10,000 mobile telecom sites in Africa over the next 5 years, which is expected to generate $220 million annual revenues with $110 million EBITDA. At typical multiples in the sector, this could value NRRWF at over $1 billion. NRRWF has a pipeline of about 15,000 potential sites in Africa, and is also targeting similar contracts in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. NRRWF is now in the early stages of its deployment, with a long runway of growth in the months ahead.

Watch NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) NEXT SUPER STOCK video:
XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: "Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity"
XTM Inc, (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.
XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF's Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today's tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF's revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff. CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF's revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) CEO Peter Rawlinson: "Lucid EV Technology Worlds Apart From Current Market Leaders"
"..Lucid Air was officially announced as Motor Trends 2022, Car of the Year, arguably the most prestigious award in the motor industry, seeking out true innovation, and groundbreaking vehicles. For a new brand and a new Company to win, to my knowledge, that's only been done once before...We believe that our technology is worlds apart from even the current market leaders. For example, no one expected Lucid to achieve even 400 miles of range. And now we have an EPA certification of 520 miles of range for the Lucid Air Dream Edition R. And we've created this technology with an eye towards an ability to manufacture it at scale, which is where true innovation lies…"

"...Our technology powered every car in Formula E, the world's premier electric motorsports series. And indeed, it changed the sport. Our battery packs have enabled Formula E cars to complete full race distances on a single charge. Now, what we learn from every race car, at every race, goes directly into the battery technology, powering Lucid Air. As the media and early customers have learned, our vehicles are truly the fusion of hardware and software, made possible by one of the best teams in the industry. We have auto industry veterans, including members of my former Tesla Model S team, working with former executives from Apple, and learning from their customer, the electronics experience. Along with so many other standouts from automotive and tech industries. We plan to leverage our team's abilities to continue to improve vehicle function and features, even after customers take delivery via over the air updates…"
