CEO Resignation

CEO Resignation

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced CEO Resignation

Download the PDF here.

augustus mineralsaug:auasx:augbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals

Vast Land Package for Critical and Precious Metals Exploration in Australia Keep Reading...
Exploration Update - Soil Sampling Results

Exploration Update - Soil Sampling Results

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Soil Sampling ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Augustus Secures Vanapa River Tenement Application in PNG

Augustus Secures Vanapa River Tenement Application in PNG

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Secures Vanapa River Tenement Application in PNGDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced 1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples CompletedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced $1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that following management changes announced on 26 October 2025, it has today issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 additional performance rights ("Performance Rights") to PresidentChief Executive Officer, Mr Nicholas Kwong under the Company's... Keep Reading...
Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG,OTC:RMIOF) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company"). In advance of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") scheduled for January 16, 2026, Romios's new CEO Kevin Keough is pleased to recap for the benefit of shareholders... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Reports on 2025 Community Investment and Bursary Programs

FPX Nickel Reports on 2025 Community Investment and Bursary Programs

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an end-of-year update on community investment initiatives. FPX is committed to positively contributing to the communities where we operate through investments in programs or organizations that address... Keep Reading...
Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit

Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter PitDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $11.5 Million

Sun Summit Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $11.5 Million

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to significant investor demand, it has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") from $7... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement offering of the Company for 4,200,000 Flow Through Units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.09 per FT Unit (the "FT Offering"). The Offering was fully subscribed for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Apollo Silver Advances Community Discussions at Cinco de Mayo

Heliostar Recognizes Positive Commentary On Permitting at La Colorada, Sonora

Related News

Tech Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Gold Investing

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver, Copper in 2026, Plus My Strategy Now

Copper Investing

Low-impact, High-reward ISR Copper Extraction Gains Investment Momentum

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Advances Community Discussions at Cinco de Mayo

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Recognizes Positive Commentary On Permitting at La Colorada, Sonora

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production