December 15, 2025
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced CEO Resignation
04 July 2023
Augustus Minerals
18 November
Exploration Update - Soil Sampling Results
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Soil Sampling ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 November
Augustus Secures Vanapa River Tenement Application in PNG
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Secures Vanapa River Tenement Application in PNGDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 October
1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced 1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples CompletedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced $1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11h
Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights
Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that following management changes announced on 26 October 2025, it has today issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 additional performance rights ("Performance Rights") to PresidentChief Executive Officer, Mr Nicholas Kwong under the Company's... Keep Reading...
13h
Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026
Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG,OTC:RMIOF) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company"). In advance of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") scheduled for January 16, 2026, Romios's new CEO Kevin Keough is pleased to recap for the benefit of shareholders... Keep Reading...
13h
FPX Nickel Reports on 2025 Community Investment and Bursary Programs
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an end-of-year update on community investment initiatives. FPX is committed to positively contributing to the communities where we operate through investments in programs or organizations that address... Keep Reading...
20h
Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit
Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter PitDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 December
Sun Summit Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $11.5 Million
Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to significant investor demand, it has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") from $7... Keep Reading...
11 December
Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement offering of the Company for 4,200,000 Flow Through Units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.09 per FT Unit (the "FT Offering"). The Offering was fully subscribed for... Keep Reading...
