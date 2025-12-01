Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, has granted the Company a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced on November 14, 2025 and further clarified on November 27, 2025 (the "Announcement"), the Company applied for the MCTO due to a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the financial year ended July 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Required Filings"), which were due on November 28, 2025.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in common shares in the capital of the Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"); however, the MCTO restricts the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading in the securities of the Company until such time the Required Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted.

The Company and its auditor continue to work diligently toward completing the Required Filings as soon as possible. The anticipated delay was solely related to the payment of outstanding fees previously owed to its auditor in relation with the audit. These fees have since been paid, and the audit has commenced.

The Company currently expects that it will be in a position to file the Required Filings on or before January 27, 2026 and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings once completed. Until the Company files the Required Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). These guidelines require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release during the period of the MCTO. The Company confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iii) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion can earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of the central Abitibi Subprovince of north-eastern Ontario.

"David G. Tafel"
CEO and Director

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
604-484-2161

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about the expected filing of the Required Filings.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made including, without limitations, information based on the current status of the Required Filings and discussions with the auditor of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information, and there is no guarantee the Required Filings will be made on the timeline currently expected or at all. If the Required Filings are not filed on time or are subject to additional delays, the securities of the Company could be subject to a cease trade order or other actions taken by the securities regulators and/or the TSXV. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276559

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Centurion MineralsCTN:CCTSXV:CTNGold Investing
CTN:CC
The Conversation (0)
