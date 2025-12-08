Centurion Announces Extension of Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 22, 2025, and November 14, 2025, the Company intends to extend the closing of a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement.

The Company announced a first tranche closing of $207,500 on November 14 and it wishes to clarify that the finders' warrants associated with the financing are non-transferable and have the same exercise price and expiry date as the subscribers warrants.

Each unit priced at $0.05 is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into a common share for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.08.

The financing is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas.

"David G. Tafel"
CEO and Director

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the timing of Project approvals; the timing, terms and completion of any proposed private placement; the expected use of proceeds from the financing.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277342

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, has granted the Company a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced on November 14, 2025 and further clarified on... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that further to its November 14, 2025 news release regarding its application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (as its Principal Regulator) for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), the Company wishes... Keep Reading...

Centurion Reports Results of AGM

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that shareholders approved all proposed management resolutions at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held April 25, 2024. Below are the approved resolutions:The number of Directors for the Company was set at three;The... Keep Reading...

Centurion Identifies High Quality Gold Target-Casa Berardi West Project; Acquires Additional Claims

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that findings of a comprehensive compilation of historical exploration have resulted in the interpretation of a high-quality priority gold exploration target on the Newman Property, part of the Company's... Keep Reading...

Centurion Finalizes Casa Berardi West Gold Property Agreement and Completes Private Placement Financing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to report that it has closed the previously announced transaction related to the Casa Berardi West Gold Property (the "Project") Option Agreement.The Project consists of 3 claim groups (Noseworthy, Newman and Hepburn)... Keep Reading...
