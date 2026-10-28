Cenovus to hold third-quarter 2026 conference call and webcast on November 4

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) will release its third-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The news release will provide consolidated third-quarter operating and financial information. The company's financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com.

Third-quarter 2026 conference call: 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. Calgary time)

Analysts wishing to participate in the conference call are asked to register in advance.

To participate in the conference call, complete the online registration form before the call begins. Once registered, participants will receive a unique PIN to access the call by phone. Participants can either dial in using their unique PIN or select the "Call Me" option to receive an automated call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 30 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating sustainability considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts

Investors
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711

Media
Media Relations general line
403-766-7751


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