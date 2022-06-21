Energy Investing News

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a new and significant commitment to Indspire that will support initiatives across Canada aimed at enhancing education and recognizing the outstanding achievements of Indigenous people. Cenovus will donate $1 million over four years, becoming a partner with Indspire an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people.

"We have supported the creation of long-term economic and social value for Indigenous communities, and provided meaningful opportunities since Cenovus was created more than a decade ago," said Trent Zacharias, Cenovus's Director, Community & Indigenous Affairs. "This partnership is an opportunity to further directly invest in supporting education initiatives that can bring sustained change for Indigenous people and their communities across Canada, and contribute to advancing overall reconciliation. It's also our way of recognizing and honouring the rich history and contributions of Indigenous people in Canada during National Indigenous History Month."

Over the four years, Cenovus will be involved across Indspire's national programs and initiatives that support Indigenous education and celebrate success stories. The investment by Cenovus includes funding by the company of 25 annual scholarships of $5,000 each for Indigenous students, matched by the Government of Canada for a total of 50 awards. The donation also supports a gathering for Indigenous youth as well as the yearly Indspire Awards, recognizing outstanding individual achievement.

"We are pleased to be working with Cenovus to provide scholarships for Indigenous learners to pursue their education dreams in science, technology, engineering, math and the trades. This is the beginning of a significant partnership with Cenovus, and we look forward to working with them," said Mike DeGagné, President & Chief Executive Officer of Indspire.

Cenovus recently established two Indigenous reconciliation targets as part of its overall environmental, social and governance commitments, and, since 2012, has donated almost $400,000 to Indspire to support the scholarship program as well as the Indspire Awards and youth empowerment event.

Cenovus focuses its social investments on four focus areas: Indigenous reconciliation, Protected planet, Future-ready youth and Resilient communities. Through these focus areas, the company is committed to investing in initiatives that will address a broad spectrum of challenges through collaboration with a variety of partners and organizations, such as Indspire, to develop solutions for society, the environment and the economy. Cenovus employees also play a role in contributing to the community through Cenovus Cares , the company's giving and volunteering program.

Advisory
This document contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about Cenovus's current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made in light of experiences and perceptions of historical trends. Although Cenovus believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as "commit", "focus", "will" or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including, but not limited to, statements about: Cenovus's donation and its expected impact on Indigenous communities; and matching government support.

For additional information regarding Cenovus's material risk factors, the assumptions made, and risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Advisory" in Cenovus's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the periods ending December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 , and to the risk factors, assumptions and uncertainties described in other documents Cenovus files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities in Canada (available on SEDAR at sedar.com , on EDGAR at sec.gov and Cenovus's website at cenovus.com ).

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Find Cenovus on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

Indspire
Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2021-2022, Indspire provided more than $23 million through 6,612 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

Cenovus contact

Media

Media Relations general line

403-766-7751

Indspire contact

Media

Brandon Meawasige
Director, Communications and Marketing, Indspire
647-925-0611

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cenovus EnergyCVE:CACVEOil and Gas Investing
CVE:CA,CVE

Imperial announces completion of its $2.5 billion substantial issuer bid

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today that it has taken up and paid for 32,467,532 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $77.00 per Share (the "Purchase Price") under Imperial's offer (the "Offer") to purchase for cancellation up to $2.5 billion of its Shares. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil and Gas Logo

Sasanof-1 Well Campaign Completed Safely

Global Oil & Gas Limited provides the following update and review of the Sasanof-1 well campaign, conducted approximately 207 km northwest of Onslow, Western Australia

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Receives $1.2 Million For April Oil Production Deliveries

First Helium Receives $1.2 Million For April Oil Production Deliveries

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

Reports Average Daily Oil Production of 520 BBL/D Over Last Five Days

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial announces preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"), pursuant to which Imperial offered to purchase for cancellation up to $2.5 billion of its common shares (the "Shares"). The Offer proceeded by way of a modified Dutch auction, which had a tender price range from $62.00 per Share to $78.00 per Share, and included the option for shareholders to participate via a proportionate tender. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on June 10, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer and based on the preliminary calculation of Computershare Investor Services Inc., as depositary for the Offer (the "Depositary"), Imperial expects to take up and pay for 32,467,532 Shares at a price of $77.00 per Share under the Offer (the "Purchase Price"), representing an aggregate purchase of approximately $2.5 billion and 4.9 percent of the total number of Imperial's issued and outstanding Shares as of the close of business on May 2, 2022. Immediately following completion of the Offer, Imperial anticipates that 636,676,182 Shares will be issued and outstanding.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cenovus acquiring outstanding 50% interest in Sunrise oil sands asset

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has reached an agreement to purchase the remaining 50% of the Sunrise oil sands project in northern Alberta from bp. Total consideration for the transaction includes $600 million in cash, a variable payment with a maximum cumulative value of $600 million expiring after two years, and Cenovus's 35% position in the undeveloped Bay du Nord project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. The transaction has an effective date of May 1, 2022 and is anticipated to close in the third quarter of this year, subject to closing conditions and normal purchase price adjustments.

Full ownership of Sunrise further enhances Cenovus's core strength in the oil sands. Sunrise has been operated by the company since the beginning of 2021, following the Husky Energy transaction, and Cenovus is now in the early stages of applying its oil sands operating model at this asset.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
two oil well rigs in a field

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Energy Stocks Dominate

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 20,280.56 early morning on Friday (June 10).

The index fell more than 3 percent on the last day of the trading week following a report showing an increase in US consumer prices, escalating fears the Federal Reserve might continue on its aggressive path to combat inflation.

Gold was trading higher on Friday at just above US$1,850 per ounce, while silver fell and was on track for a weekly loss.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×