Cenovus Energy Inc. delivered record oil sands production in the fourth quarter of 2021, contributing to total upstream output of more than 825,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day 1 and almost 792,000 BOEd 1 for the full year. The company generated fourth-quarter cash from operating activities of $2.2 billion and adjusted funds flow of $1.9 billion. With free funds flow of $1.1 billion in the quarter, and proceeds ...

CVE:CA,CVE