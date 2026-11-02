Cellectar Biosciences to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Cellectar Biosciences to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provide a corporate update on November 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details:
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time
Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738
Conference ID:
Webcast:		 29257
Click HERE


A replay of the corporate presentation will be available on the Events section of the company's Investor Relations website.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.
Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company's core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.

The company's product pipeline includes iopofosine I 131, which is a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope). Iopofosine I 131 has been tested in Phase 2b trials as a treatment for relapsed or refractory Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM), in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma. The CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study is evaluating iopofosine I 131 in pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas, for which Cellectar is eligible to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA upon approval. The FDA has granted iopofosine I 131 Breakthrough, six Orphan Drug, four Rare Pediatric Drug and two Fast Track Designations for various cancer indications, and the EMA has granted iopofosine I 131 PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation.

Cellectar is also developing CLR 121125 (CLR 125), an iodine-125 Auger-emitting program targeted for solid tumors, such as triple negative breast (TNBC), lung, and colorectal cancer, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b study for TNBC, which will determine the recommended dose for the subsequent Phase 2 trial. CLR 125 has been well tolerated in vivo and has demonstrated strong preclinical data showing reduction or inhibition of solid tumor growth.

In addition to these assets, the Cellectar team is developing CLR 121225 (CLR 225), an actinium-225 based program targeting solid tumors in indications with significant unmet need, such as pancreatic cancer, as well as proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

For more information, please visit https://www.cellectar.com/or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company's social media channels: XLinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Anne Marie Fields
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com


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Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

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