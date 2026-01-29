Celestica Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS) ("Celestica" or the "Company"), a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, today announced that the Annual Meeting of its Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. EDT in a hybrid format to be specified in the Company's upcoming definitive proxy statement related to the Meeting.

Record Date

Celestica also announced that it has set Friday, March 27, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders of the Company who are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting.

Notice-and-Access

Celestica will be using the notice-and-access method for delivering the Company's proxy statement and related materials to shareholders eligible to participate at the Meeting. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which shareholders can obtain a copy of the Company's proxy materials. Celestica's proxy statement will also be available on its website at www.celestica.com/shareholder-documents and on the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The platform for the Meeting will provide shareholders the ability to listen to the Meeting live, submit questions and submit their vote during the Meeting.

About Celestica

Celestica is a technology leader dedicated to driving customer success and market advancements. With deep expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and platform solutions, Celestica enables critical data center infrastructure for AI, cloud, and hybrid cloud and advances technologies in high-growth markets. With a talented team and a strategic global network, Celestica helps its customers achieve competitive advantages. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov.

Contacts:       

Celestica Global Communications
(416) 448-2200
media@celestica.com
 Celestica Investor Relations
(416) 448-2211
clsir@celestica.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

celestica-inccls-cctsx-clsemerging-tech-investing
CLS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated January 12, 2026, with CX1... Keep Reading...
Closeup of an illuminated circuit board, featuring chips and pathways.

Tech Weekly: CES Announcements Reignite Memory Shortage Concerns

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
$7M Placement to Accelerate International Expansion

$7M Placement to Accelerate International Expansion

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced $7M Placement to Accelerate International ExpansionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy

Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense Strategy

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Expanded ExxonMobil Award Validates RemSense StrategyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract WinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Commences 2026 MRE Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Peruvian Metals Provides Update on the Minas Visca Silver Project in Northern Peru and Announces Financing

Romios to Commence Trading Post Consolidation as Oreterra Metals Corp. Under Ticker OTMC on Monday, February 2, 2026

CoTec Forms Subsidiary, CoTec Copper, To Accelerate Investment Activities In Copper Tailings and Copper Sulfide Deposits

Related News

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Commences 2026 MRE Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

gold-investing

Peruvian Metals Provides Update on the Minas Visca Silver Project in Northern Peru and Announces Financing

base-metals-investing

Romios to Commence Trading Post Consolidation as Oreterra Metals Corp. Under Ticker OTMC on Monday, February 2, 2026

CoTec Forms Subsidiary, CoTec Copper, To Accelerate Investment Activities In Copper Tailings and Copper Sulfide Deposits

gold-investing

Blackrock Silver Appoints Sean Thompson as Head of Investor Relations

energy-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold-investing

Mayfair Gold: Prudently Advancing the Fenn-Gib Gold Project in the Timmins Gold District of Ontario