CEL-SCI Study Published in Peer-Reviewed Oral Oncology Supports Multikine's Biomarker Strategy and Potential Overall Survival Benefit Ahead of Head and Neck Cancer Confirmatory Registration Study

CEL-SCI Study Published in Peer-Reviewed Oral Oncology Supports Multikine's Biomarker Strategy and Potential Overall Survival Benefit Ahead of Head and Neck Cancer Confirmatory Registration Study

  • The published article identified low and zero (0%) PD-L1 expression and no lymph node involvement as biomarkers for selecting patients most likely to benefit from Multikine pre-surgery treatment
  • Study concludes Multikine represents the first neoadjuvant treatment in decades to demonstrate an overall survival benefit in biomarker-selected patients with locally advanced resectable oral cancer
  • Multikine neoadjuvant treatment also demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival with a 49% reduction in the risk of disease progression in the same biomarker-selected patients

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced the publication of its study, "A Novel Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy Confers Improved Overall Survival in Oral Cancer Patients with Low Tumor PD-L1 Expression: The IT-MATTERS Clinical Trial Prognostic Role of Tumor PD-L1 Expression," in the internationally recognized journal Oral Oncology .

The peer-reviewed publication provides scientific evidence supporting the biomarker strategy that forms the foundation for selecting patients in CEL-SCI's upcoming global Confirmatory Registration Study of Multikine ® (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection)*. The Oral Oncology published study identifies low and zero tumor PD-L1 expression (TPS <10%) and the absence of lymph node involvement (N0) as prognostic biomarkers for selecting patients most likely to achieve substantial survival benefit from Multikine administered before surgery.

In this biomarker-selected patient population, patients receiving the Multikine treatment regimen prior to surgery followed by standard of care achieved a 73.4% five-year overall survival (OS) rate compared with 45.8% for patients receiving surgery followed by standard of care alone, corresponding to a hazard ratio of 0.34 (p=0.0012) and a 28.6% absolute improvement in five-year survival. The published study also demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), with a 49% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death (PFS hazard ratio 0.51; p=0.0197) compared to control in the same patient population.

Importantly, the peer-reviewed publication concludes that these biomarkers can be used prospectively to identify patients most likely to benefit from Multikine and guide future clinical studies in head and neck (squamous cell carcinoma) cancer.

"Publication of these findings in Oral Oncology represents an important peer-reviewed acceptance of the science behind our Multikine development program," said Geert Kersten, CEO of CEL-SCI. "The results not only confirm the remarkable overall and progression free survival benefit observed in the selected population analyzed in our Phase 3 trial, but they also provide strong support for the biomarker selection strategy we are implementing for our Confirmatory Registration Study. It is important to note that when Keytruda was approved by the FDA in the same indication, based on event free survival, it had not established overall survival benefit. As awareness of the Multikine data grows within the global oncology community, we believe Multikine will become increasingly recognized as a differentiated immunotherapy."

The publication in Oral Oncology notes that currently approved checkpoint inhibitor therapies are generally directed toward patients with higher PD-L1 expression, while Multikine's unique mechanism of action enables it to benefit patients whose tumors express low (TPS <10%), as well as zero (0%) PD-L1. This creates the potential for a treatment approach that specifically targets the underserved low and zero PD-L1 patient population.

CEL-SCI is preparing to commence enrollment in its global 212-patient Confirmatory Registration Study, which will evaluate Multikine in newly diagnosed, previously untreated, locally advanced resectable head and neck oral cancer patients with low and zero (TPS <10%) PD-L1 tumor expression and no lymph node involvement—the same patient population reported on in the newly published study in Oral Oncology . The trial is designed with approximately 97% statistical power to confirm the previously observed overall survival benefit.

About Multikine

Multikine is a novel cancer immunotherapy administered before surgery as a treatment for newly diagnosed previously untreated locally advanced head and neck cancer. Its goal is to activate a person's immune system to fight cancer before the ravages of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy have weakened the immune system. In the world's largest head and neck cancer Phase 3 study, Multikine increased the 5-year survival rate of the target patient population to 73% vs 45% in patients treated with standard of care alone and halved the risk of death from 55% to 27%.

About Cel-Sci Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient's immune system before surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy have damaged it, should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "target" the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), given right after diagnosis and before surgery, has been administered to over 740 patients and has an excellent safety profile compared to other cancer drugs. It has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital, inability to finalize a partnering agreement and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy. This proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use.

Gavin de Windt
Cel-Sci Corporation
(703) 506-9460

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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