The model's theme ties into G-SHOCK and Super Mario's identity of being up for any challenge.

Today, Casio America Inc. is pleased to introduce the DW5600SMB-4 model featuring design elements from the popular Nintendo® game, Super Mario Bros . This limited-edition timepiece represents the classic 1980s game through its whimsical design and nostalgic theme, as well as Mario's "never give up" attitude that parallels the spirit of challenge present in G-SHOCK's origins.

CASIO G-SHOCK LEVELS UP WITH NEW SUPER MARIO BROS.™ DESIGNED TIMEPIECE

Both G-SHOCK and Super Mario are cultural icons from Japan that have amassed dedicated fanbases that span decades and countries. With this in mind, G-SHOCK brings the Super Mario Bros. world to life through a carefully curated design and playful details that will appeal to all generations of Super Mario lovers – Mario red on the bezel and dial, background blue of the game's overworld stages and gold accents that recall Mario's precious coins.

The base model adopts the square DW-5600 design that represents G-SHOCK's iconic silhouette. When turning on the backlight, the classic Mario is displayed, and by combining it with the glass-printed Koopa Troopa shell on the bottom of the dial, the iconic game move is reproduced. The 8-bit Mario is printed on the band like camouflage, and all the dial fonts are 8-bit to create the atmosphere of 1985. To commemorate the collaboration, the watch comes in special packaging with an illustration of the opening screen of the game and Mario's signature phrase, "Here we go!"

The timepiece also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

  • Shock Resistance
  • 200-Meter Water Resistance
  • EL Backlight with Flash Alert
  • Multi-Function Alarm
  • Stopwatch (24 Hr)
  • Countdown Timer (60 Min)
  • 12/24 Hour Time Formats

The DW5600SMB-4 will retail for $150 and will be available for purchase starting November 11 th at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America , Inc., Dover, N.J. , is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan , one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America , Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

TM & © 2022 Nintendo.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:
5WPR
gshock@5wpr.com

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer
CASIO AMERICA , INC.
(973) 361-5400
SVanderSchans@casio.com
clederer@casio.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ark Games' self-developed game "The Legend of Neverland" has gained high reputation worldwide

- Ark Games is a global mobile gaming platform with global distribution regions in over 150 countries and regions. While covering MMO, ARPG, SLG and other mobile game categories, it is also constantly trying to incubate new categories such as two dimensions and casual puzzle.

In the third quarter of 2022, Ark Games' self-developed MMORPG "The Legend of Neverland" was successfully launched in Europe and the United States , reaping an extremely high reputation. On the day of the game's launch, "The Legend of Neverland" topped the free charts of game apps in major countries in Europe and the US, including the UK, France , Germany , the US and Canada , with 1.4 million new users in the first month. Since its launch in September, the highest daily flow exceeded US$200,000 and the first month flow exceeded US$3 million , an excellent performance.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

StarX Launches StarMaker VR, Bringing Cutting-edge Social Entertainment Experiences to Users Around The World

On October 28 the entertainment and social platform StarX announced that it had laid out the VR track and launched the StarMaker VR version in the third quarter of 2022. Four music games have been launched on Meta's Oculus App Lab, SideQuest, and Steam VR platforms. It will bring cutting-edge social entertainment experiences to users around the world.

The continuous popularity of the metaverse and the technological progress of hardware equipment drive the rapid development of the virtual reality industry. After in-depth research on the trend, StarX actively laid out the VR content direction and launched the StarMaker VR version in the third quarter to bring users a unique entertainment and social new experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The New School's Parsons School of Design and Roblox Partner to Educate on Digital Fashion Design and Trends

Experts to Discuss Joint Research From '2022 Metaverse Fashion Trends' Report and Gen Z's Digital Fashion Preferences in a Virtual Panel November 2, 2022

Today, Parsons School of Design and Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) announced a multi-faceted partnership that includes a course collaboration where students will create hyper-realistic and inclusive 3D digital apparel; and the unveiling of the 2022 Metaverse Fashion Trends report. Parsons and Roblox are working together to help prepare students for their future careers and offer timely research highlighting the growing importance of digital fashion.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RealNetworks to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8th

RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, announced today it will report financial results for its 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 . The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT 4:30 p.m. ET .

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-550-1707 ( United States ) or 1-848-488-9020 (international). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 , by dialing 1-844-512-2921 ( United States ) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 11152769.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Korean SMBs with Metaverse Expertise Draw Global Attention

  • Korean ICT startups stand out with their products and technologies for metaverse and VR industry
  • Entry into global markets is boosted by supports including ICTWOW, an integrated platform to match SMBs with global customers

Looking for an ICT startup equivalents for BTS or Squid Game? Korean ICT startups are waiting to be found for their expertise on game, animation and other content creation.

Tested among cutting-edge Korean customers, they are ready to compete in global metaverse and virtual reality (VR) market. Their efforts are boosted by help from agencies such as National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), which runs World Online ICT show (ICTWOW, http://www.ictwow.com ), an integrated digital platform to match these SMBs with potential global customers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2022 third quarter on Thursday, November 17, 2022 before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday , November 17, 2022 ( Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m. , Thursday, November 17, 2022 ). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

